What happened to Alice Dobmeier? Missing Rochester woman found dead over a week after disappearance

Rochester, Minnesota Police Department reported that 34-year-old Alice Dobmeier was last seen departing her residence in southwest Rochester on March 3, 2024, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Authorities asked for the public’s help to find her.

According to the Rochester Police Department, friends and family could not reach her, which was unusual.

On the evening of March 15, 2024, authorities located the body of Alice Dobmeier during their ongoing investigation into her disappearance. She was found deceased roughly 80 yards inside a ditch by a retention pond off 25th Street Southeast, east of Broadway Avenue South.

Authorities provided updates on the death of Alice Dobmeier "for the purpose of dispelling misinformation"

The police department reported that Alice Dobmeier may have been pictured on social media at a Culver's restaurant on March 3, 2024. Her phone was last pinged in the area of Menard’s, 3000 Broadway Avenue South, on March 4, 2024, at about 5 p.m.

She was described as 5 feet 9 inches, weighing 160 lbs, with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last spotted dressed in a maroon-colored shirt with a picture of Texas, with two braids in her hair, and wearing glasses.

Alice was reported missing on March 6, 2024, and following the discovery of her body, the police department provided updates about their deductions during the investigation of the case. The statement read,

"We know many of you have questions surrounding the death of Alice Dobmeier, and we understand. When we share information, we must balance the needs of not only a concerned community, but also an active investigation and a grieving family. For the purpose of dispelling misinformation, we can tell you our investigation has determined…"

It was also mentioned that on the evening of March 3, 2024, Alice checked into a local hotel alone and then checked out alone the following afternoon. She used a ride service to travel from the hotel to Walmart, where she bought liquor and medication.

The police department stated that the video captured Alice exiting the Walmart alone mid-afternoon on March 4, 2023, and walking east on 25th Street Southeast alone.

Authorities found no indication of foul play in the death of Alice Dobmeier

The police department reported no sign of foul play as per the evidence obtained during their investigation. They did not find any immediate signs of trauma upon the discovery of the body of Alice Dobmeier.

The Police and fire officials also found items belonging to the 34-year-old next to her body.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body and confirmed that there were no signs of trauma or foul play involved in the case. They are working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities mentioned that there is no known threat to the community. Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said,

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Dobmeier’s family and friends."

The Rochester Police Department and the Dobmeier family have asked to reach out for help if anyone is struggling with mental health and/or chemical dependency. The department has a community outreach specialist program, the Drug and Alcohol Response Team (DART), and the Police Assisted Recovery (PAR) program.

The Southeast Regional Crisis Center is also open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Authorities also mentioned that they would not provide further information in the case out of respect for the Dobmeier family.