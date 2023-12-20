What happened to Alice Robson? Daughter, 2 others arrested for murder of 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman

71-year-old Alice Robson of Pennsylvania has reportedly been missing since December 11, 2023. On December 14, 2023, authorities found her deceased body at her residence in St. Clair Township.

In a press release, the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office stated that an autopsy revealed that Alice had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.

Westmoreland County Detective Bureau charged Alice Robson's 49-year-old daughter Melissa Beacom with two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal solicitation. Other two convicts, Matthew Bates and Robert Jack, both aged 18, have been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Alice Robson was allegedly killed over a child custody dispute

The press release by the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office stated that on December 13, 2023, detectives were notified about a missing person investigation by the St. Clair Township Police Department.

Authorities were informed by a principal at a local school district about Alice Robson's disappearance after home health care workers located her grandson, who requires 24-hour care, alone in the residence without supervision.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that in August 2019, the Westmoreland County Court vested custody of Melissa Beacom's minor son and daughter to her parents, Edwin L. and Alice Robson.

The Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office reported that on December 14, 2023, members of law enforcement and the Greensburg Fire Department’s bloodhound team conducted a search for Alice at her residence on Furnace Lane in St. Clair Township.

The bloodhound unit pointed officials to an unfinished crawl space under the residence's back porch, where Alice's body had been found hidden by a panel and covered by debris. Upon executing a search warrant on her residence, detectives uncovered blood-stained evidence in the living room.

During the investigation, authorities found that one of the accused, Matthew Bates, who happens to be the boyfriend of Alice's granddaughter, was present at the residence on the evening of December 11, 2023. Matthew was interviewed by authorities on December 15, 2023.

According to the press release, Matthew Bates stated in the interview that Melissa Beacom brought him to the house to work on a car. Matthew disclosed that the mother and daughter shared a difficult relationship as Alice had custody of her grandson.

Matthew Bates also cited Melissa's repeated requests for him to kill Alice Robson. The press release by the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office read,

"Bates revealed in an interview with police that Robson and Beacom have a tumultuous relationship due to the custody of Robson’s grandson, and Beacom has allegedly asked Bates on multiple occasions to kill Robson for her."

Matthew Bates told authorities that on the evening of December 11, 2023, Melissa Beacom asked him and Robert Jack to kill her mother, and the two fatally shot Alice Robson twice in the head. Matthew also mentioned that he and Robert shifted her body to the crawlspace and cleaned the inside of the residence.

Neighbors are not surprised by Melissa Beacom's alleged ploy to kill Alice Robson

WPXI reported that neighbors told the outlet that Alice Robson and her daughter frequently fought with each other over her having custody of Melissa Beacom's children. Neighbors also mentioned not being surprised by Melissa's alleged plot to kill her mother.

According to the report by WPXI, neighbors described Alice as a sweet, kind woman who did not deserve the cruelty. One of her coworkers, who wished to remain anonymous, mentioned that two days prior to her death, she visited Alice's residence to help decorate her tree. The coworker said,

“She made the bows for her tree that we decorated together, and they were beautiful. She was a special person who was loved by many and did so much for others. She had owned a restaurant and flower shop in her younger years. That is something nice that I hope people will remember about her.”

The press release by the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney's Office stated that Melissa Beacom, Matthew Bates, and Robert Jack were arraigned and denied bail. They remain at the Westmoreland County Prison. All of their preliminary hearings are slated for December 29, 2023.