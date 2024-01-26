What happened to Amanda Hanson? All about the K8 news anchor as she dies aged 38 

Action News 5’s journalist Amanda Hanson has passed away at the age of 38. The news organization took to their social media platforms to share the sad news. Followers have since shared their tributary messages online.

On January 26, Action News 5 released a statement announcing:

“We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson. Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old.”

Although not many details about her passing have been made online, K8 News revealed that she suffered from a “medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications.”

Amanda Hanson had a master’s degree in strategic communications

According to Action News 5, the longtime journalist pursued a master’s degree in strategic communications in 2020. Her career in the media industry began at the age of 20 when she worked as a weekend DJ and a promotional team member on Memphis’ WHBQ-FM. She eventually worked as a part-time view editor and sports journalist at WREG.

Amanda Hanson was also an evening anchor for Action News 5’s sister station, KFVS, in Cape Girardeau. She also worked with WMC Action News 5 and K8 News. Action News 5 also revealed that the news anchor served as a close advisor to all of the digital content produced by the organization.

Speaking about her character, they described her as someone with “infections energy,” “unwavering dedication” to her co-workers, and an “innovative spirit.” They also added:

“She worked tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity.”

She recently got married to Darren. Not much is known about her husband.

The news outlet also lightheartedly revealed that she thoroughly enjoyed remodeling her house. Speaking about Amanda Hanson’s hobbies, the news organization revealed that she loved to cook, hike, and spend time with her dog Asher.

Tributes pour in as Action News 5 journalist passes away at 38

Action News 5 took to their social media pages to share the tragic news of her passing. Many flooded their comment sections with tributary messages to Hanson. Others also shared their condolences with her family and loved ones. A few comments under a Facebook post read:

Details about the memorial and funeral arrangements were not made public at the time of writing this article.

