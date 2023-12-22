What happened to Amarise Parker? Missing Chicago teen found dead on South Shore apartment

On December 12, 2023, the deceased body of 15-year-old Amarise Parker was found inside a residence in the South Shore neighborhood.

CBS Chicago reported that on November 26, 2023, Amarise was the subject of a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Previously, she was also reported missing on August 31 but returned home the next day.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that her mother, Yahanna Clark, mentioned that Amarise Parker had gone missing on several occasions and was dating someone who lived in the building where her body was located.

Amarise Parker was allegedly strangled to death

CBS Chicago reported that on the night of December 12, 2023, at 7:24 p.m., the body of Amarise Parker was found in an apartment in a building in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue.

According to the report by CBS Chicago, on December 13, 2023, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the body and placed her cause of death to be asphyxiation from strangulation. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

ABC Chicago reported that Amarise's mother, Yahanna Clark, informed that on December 11, 2023, her daughter contacted her to pick her up at that same building, where she knew one of the residents. Yahanna Clark said,

"She had reached out to me and was trying to come home. And I picked her up on the corner right there, and she ended up leaving again."

The Chicago Tribune reported that Yahanna Clark allegedly caught a glimpse of the male individual her daughter knew. She said,

"She was dating this young man that knew she was underage. When I came (to get Amarise), they opened the gate and I saw him in there."

CBS Chicago reported that Amarise Parker was a sophomore at CICS Loomis Longwood High School at 1309 West 95th Street. The Chicago Public Schools issued a statement in which they extended condolences to all those affected by the tragedy and expressed their grief at the loss of another young life.

Family mourns the death of Amarise Parker

NBC Chicago reported that Yahanna Clark opened up about his daughter and said,

"She loved to sing and dance. She was a blessing and now she's an angel."

CBS Chicago reported that on December 14, 2023, Amarise Parker's parents, along with community activist Andrew Holmes and other advocates, urged anyone with information about their daughter's murder to come forward. Yahanna Clark said,

"She was a lovely soul. Everybody loved her. Although she had been missing, but she didn't deserve this. She didn't deserve this. To the person who did this, you need to just give it up, because God is going to get you anyway."

The Chicago Tribune reported that activist Andrew Holmes mentioned that he and his coworkers were working with the families of two other women who were recently found deceased in different places in the Chicago area. Andrew Holmes said,

"These are somebody’s daughter, somebody’s granddaughter and somebody’s niece. And neither one of these women deserve to lose their life at the hands of someone else."

The authorities stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing.