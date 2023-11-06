What happened to Ashley McClung? GoFundMe raises $7,291 as Alabama mom killed in apparent murder-suicide

Ashley McClung was allegedly killed by her 40-year-old boyfriend Christopher Narmore, in an apparent case of murder-suicide on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Christopher allegedly shot and killed his 38-year-old girlfriend in Sheffield, Alabama. Cayson McClung, the victim's ten-year-old son, tried protecting her but got shot in the face.

Chief Ricky Terry of the Sheffield Police Department confirmed that Narmore first killed McClung and then possibly took his own life by suicide. People Magazine reported that authorities said that McClung and Narmore got into a fight before the incident.

Cayson sustained severe injuries in the shooting but is currently in stable condition, according to a report in People Magazine. A GoFundMe has been launched to raise funds to meet McClung's funeral costs and has already raised over $8,300.

Ashley McClung's son was injured while trying to protect his mother from her boyfriend shooting her

Authorities discovered a horrific scene at Park Place Apartments, No. 805, in Sheffield, Alabama on October 29, 2023, at about 9 pm local time. They found two people unresponsive in the house, while the third individual, a minor, was injured but conscious enough to narrate what happened.

The victim was identified as Ashley McClung and later confirmed that her boyfriend, Christopher had shot her dead before taking his own life.

Expand Tweet

Narmore first wanted to shoot his girlfriend, but her son came in between and got shot instead. Following this, Narmore shot his girlfriend to death before taking his own life.

Chief Ricky Terry of the Sheffield Police Department, said that the boyfriend had. a gun and when he tried to shoot Ashley, her son got into a tussle with the former.

"He raised his arm up and that’s when the boyfriend shot the juvenile, then he shot the mother, then he killed himself," Chief Terry stated.

Chief Terry also spoke about the ten-year-old Cayson's condition and said that the doctors managed to save his arm. He added that they also got a "lot of lead out of his face" which was a result of the shotgun injury.

New Bethel Elementary School, where Ashley McClung's son studied, acknowledged his being shot, in a Facebook post. The school authorities expressed their condolences and prayers for Cayson and his mother

McClung was described as a wonderful and loving mother

As mentioned before, the GoFundMe campaign has been launched to meet McClung's funeral costs and her son Cayson's medical costs. The fundraiser describes Ashley McClung as a "wonderful mother" who deeply loved her kids.

"She was a wonderful mother who loved her children more than anything in the world and was also a kind, genuine and sincere friend to many," the post read.

Her obituary stated:

"Ashley was a loving and devoted mother, attended all of her children’s sporting events and activities. She loved fishing, singing, and going to the beach."

Expand Tweet

Upon doing some digging into Narmore's past, authorities found out that he was taken into custody in August. The arrest was based on a domestic violence complaint that Ashley McClung made at the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities claimed that he allegedly would physically abuse his girlfriend, often by being in an intoxicated state.

Police discovered that the possible murder weapon was a .410 shotgun.