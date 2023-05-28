What happened in Asiana Airlines? Passenger on South Korea flight creates chaos by opening plane door

A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight was recently arrested after he opened the emergency door mid-air. The door was opened when the Asiana Airlines flight was around 700 feet above the ground while on its way to South Korea, as per CNN. The man was arrested when the flight landed and he was charged with violating the Aviation Security Act. Officials have shared that his surname is Lee but his full name is yet to be disclosed.

The situation caused a few passengers to suffer from breathing issues and others had to be hospitalized.

Just5Lines 🐦 @just5line



In the US, this would have gone down under some terrorism or white supremacy news. A passenger on Asiana airlines opened the emergency door midflight. 12 passengers who reported breathing difficulty were taken to the hospital. Police had arrested one person.In the US, this would have gone down under some terrorism or white supremacy news. #fridaymorning A passenger on Asiana airlines opened the emergency door midflight. 12 passengers who reported breathing difficulty were taken to the hospital. Police had arrested one person. In the US, this would have gone down under some terrorism or white supremacy news. #fridaymorning https://t.co/zQaXCdKB8L

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the man revealed to the police officers that he opened the emergency door as he was feeling "uncomfortable." He stated that he wanted to get out of the plane as he was stressed after being fired from his job.

The incident was also recorded on video by one of the passengers and it featured the moment when the door was opened and wind rushed inside the flight, leading to panic among the passengers.

Emergency door of Asiana Airlines flight was opened mid-air, leading to nine individuals experiencing breathing issues

The Airbus A321-200 was preparing to land at the Daegu International Airport and it had 200 passengers onboard when the incident took place. Asiana Airlines reported that as the flight was about to land, a passenger near the emergency exit opened the door manually with the help of the lever.

According to eyewitnesses, the man attempted to jump out of the plane and other passengers began to panic. A passenger described the situation and told Yonhap:

"It was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting."

Asiana Airlines also confirmed that none of the passengers suffered major injuries. As soon as the door was opened, some individuals suffered breathing problems, and nine passengers were taken to the hospital when the flight landed.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A man on a Asiana Airlines plane was arrested for opening the emergency exit door while still 700ft in the air before landing A man on a Asiana Airlines plane was arrested for opening the emergency exit door while still 700ft in the air before landing 😳😳😳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5rCblyRQmj

The video recorded by a passenger features two individuals, who were seen wearing their seatbelts after the incident took place. Passengers looked visibly alarmed by the situation as the seat backs began to flap with the intense wind. A group of school students were also on board when the incident took place.

Although the man responsible for opening the emergency exit has been arrested, the police officers stated that he is currently "mentally struggling," which is why they have not been able to complete the investigation, as per BBC.

Following the incident, an official for the South Korean transport ministry stated that emergency exits can be opened mid-air because the pressure remains the same inside and outside the cabin. Korean Air cabin safety official Jin-Seong Hyun stated that similar incidents have taken place in the past where passengers opened emergency exits when flights were above the ground.

Poll : 0 votes