What happened to Band Hunta Jugg? Real name and more as Zonnique Phillips pays tribute to baby daddy's brother 

Baltimore rapper Band Hunta Jugg has tragically passed away in a shooting that took place on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in the Woodlawn area of the city. The police claimed that they found the 28-year-old rapper dead on the scene after the shooting took place around 4am in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive, near the Woodlawn branch library.

While three other men and a woman were hospitalised and wounded due to the shooting, Band Hunta Jugg was pronounced dead on the scene. Band Hunta Jugg, whose real name is Israel Jordan James, is now being remembered by his family, friends and fans. Zonnique Phillips also paid her tribute to the rapper, as he was her baby daddy’s brother.

Posting a picture of them both together, Phillips said:

Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

On the other hand, Band Hunta Jugg’s partner also posted an emotional message for the rapper, as she called him her “forever true love,” and said how she will make sure that his “name lives on.”

Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Born in 1995, Band Hunta Jugg started his musical career in 2016

Band Hunta Jugg was a well-known rapper who started his musical career in 2016. Born in 1995, the rapper was 21 years old when he released his first track on YouTube and SoundCloud. Furthermore, he then went on and released his second mixtape Only For Da Real in 2017.

He also created many other popular songs like Rumors, BBB, and I Got It. Furthermore, he has also worked with many popular labels like The Shinners ENT, Universal Records, and even Only One Records. Furthermore, Band Hunta Jugg rose to popularity in 2018, when he released his super successful album, Code Blue.

As the rapper tragically passed away, fans started pouring in tributes for his partner, @trinaeeeee’s post on Instagram.

Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram) Social media users mourn the passing away of the rapper as he gets shot on Saturday: Tributes and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

As for the shooting, the police have not yet identified the shooter, however, they have called it a “targetted incident.” The authorities are currently investigating the case, and are trying to get hold of the shooter.

At the same time, Band Hunta Jugg’s family has not yet spoken up on the matter and has not revealed the funeral and memorial services details.