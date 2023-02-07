What happened to Boom Pacino? Tributes pour in as rapper and Melo from Respect Life passes away

Well-known rapper and Respect Life star Boom Pacino recently passed away. It has not been confirmed how old he was at the time of his death. Although the cause of death has not yet been revealed, there have been reports of him dying from an overdose.

Cinematic Cartel expressed their grief in a Facebook post.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be featured on your gift, you gave me nothing but advice on filming a web series fly high. #respectlife”

Franchise Liaison also paid tribute to Pacino via Instagram and wrote:

“It was an honor to create and build with you my brother. You should be remembered for not only being a phenomenal talent, but someone who did something to inspire those that come from these environments we come from.”

Netizens pay tribute to Boom Pacino on Twitter

Boom Pacino became popular in recent years for his work as a rapper and his appearance in the web series Respect Life. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Richard Muelthaler @RMuelthaler RIP Boom Pacino RIP Boom Pacino

Melz @flyboiidotcom God gave me another 24, grateful! let’s get it! Also, RIP Boom Pacino! New York City legend!!!! 🖤 God gave me another 24, grateful! let’s get it! Also, RIP Boom Pacino! New York City legend!!!! 🖤

Cease @PVOCease 🏽 Damnn RIP Boom Pacino … Respect Life IS legendary Damnn RIP Boom Pacino … Respect Life IS legendary 💯🙏🏽

JAY NiCE @NiCESUPREME888 I’m sick right now. RIP Boom Pacino man. I’m sick right now. RIP Boom Pacino man.

gotham.find @gothamtyler



RIP Boom Pacino



Thank you for the beautiful gift



#respectlife Whatever you do RESPECT LIFE!RIP Boom PacinoThank you for the beautiful gift Whatever you do RESPECT LIFE!RIP Boom PacinoThank you for the beautiful gift#respectlife

Juan G. @Juan_stjames RIP Boom Pacino RIP Boom Pacino

Miss Dee @MissDeeKellz Respect Life was my show, I was hoping Boom Pacino aka Melo was gonna make a return. RIP Respect Life was my show, I was hoping Boom Pacino aka Melo was gonna make a return. RIP

Boom Pacino was mostly known for portraying Melo in Respect Life

Boom Pacino was a resident of New York, and he rose to fame for his appearances in the web series Respect Life. He was also the creator of the show. He was known as Boom during his childhood and later added Pacino to his name, supposedly to pay respect to the famous actor.

He started his career as a rapper in 2000 and was popular for his mixtapes and albums like Storm Before The Reign, The Talk of New York, and Made In America.

Boom Pacino was mostly famous for portraying the role of Melo in Respect Life (Image via boompacino/Instagram)

Although he was not able to get similar attention compared to the rest of the rappers, he became known for playing the role of Melo in Respect Life, which was released on YouTube in 2017. He was also the writer and producer of the series.

The main premise of Respect Life was set in the background of Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York. The story focuses on a young single father who is working hard for his daughter and gets trapped in the criminal activities happening around New York. Following the premiere of the web series, the first episode received the highest number of views.

Boom Pacino was also active on Instagram, with around 48,800 followers and 512 posts. Pacino’s posts mostly featured him having fun with his friends in outdoor locations, while the rest of them focused on the promotion of his web series.

It seems like he was inactive on the platform for a long time, as his last post dates back to 2018, when he announced the release of the third episode of his web series.

Pacino is survived by his family members, whose identities have not yet been revealed.

Poll : 0 votes