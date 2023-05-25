What happened to Christopher Wright? Maryland father killed over his kid's school fight

On Friday, May 19, Maryland father Christopher Wright was beaten to death in a brawl. According to WBAL-TV, Wright's death was rooted in an earlier altercation at Brooklyn Park Middle School, when his fiancee's 14-year-old son got into a dispute with an unidentified teen.

Afterwards, several of the teen's friends confronted Wright outside of his home while searching for the 14-year-old, leading to the struggle that caused his death.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a violent death. Readers' discretion is advised.

As per the New York Post, at the time of Christopher Wright's death, all three of his fiancee's children were at home. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not reported any arrests.

Christopher Wright suffered a traumatic brain injury

At the time of the incident, Christopher Wright was engaged to Tracy Karopchinsky, a mother of three who he resided with. Karopchinsky's 14-year-old son had reportedly fought a teenage suspect in school on the afternoon of the Wright's killing.

Christopher Wright's death occurred at approximately 5 pm, when the unidentified suspect attempted to fight Karopchinsky's 14-year-old outside of his home. He reportedly had two teens and two adults with him. Upon arriving at the address, they were confronted by Wright, who said that the 14-year-old would not leave the house to fight them.

Karopchinsky told reporters that the suspected murderers told Wright:

“If he (the 14-year-old) is not going to fight, then you’re going to fight."

Karopchinsky said that the group began beating Wright, leading to a traumatic brain injury.

Describing the savage attack to reporters, Karopchinsky said:

"Just looking at the damage that was done to him, that wasn’t just punching that did that. Like, there’s no way that punching did that. The damage was done before the ambulance ever took him away. I mean, he’d had a seizure. It was done. There was nothing that the hospital could do."

Officials said that they had obtained surveillance footage depicting the incident. Karopchinsky said that in the recordings, her children could be heard crying while Wright was attacked:

"The first video that comes up is my 12-year-old son screaming, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy,’ and running out of the house into the street to go help his dad. And, I couldn’t watch anymore after that. I just couldn’t."

After the attack, the father was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:45 pm on Saturday. New York Post reported that he sustained traumatic brain injury in the process.

In the wake of the incident, the administration at the Brooklyn Park Middle School said that they are currently cooperating with authorities in the investigation. The case is being handled by the Anne Arundel County police. They have stated that they are open to anonymous tip-offs in relation to the incident.

