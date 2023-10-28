What happened at Cooper Union? Jewish students call for university president to be fired for allegedly failing to protect them

Jewish students at Cooper Union want University President Laura Sparks to resign as they claim that she failed to protect them from a mob of pro-Palestine protesters, as per the New York Post. The group allegedly cornered the students in question in the school library on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Attorney Gerard Filitti spoke about the issue at a press conference on Thursday on the East 7th Street campus and as per the New York Post, they said:

"All of these schools have a duty to keep students safe, and these students are not safe. They do not feel safe coming back to campus. They are not here today. They are afraid to be here today because of what happened yesterday."

A six-second video of the incident went viral and featured students outside the library, banging on the doors and yelling pro-Palestinian slogans.

New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov calls for Cooper Union's President to resign after protest

On October 25, 2023, pro-Palestine students scheduled a demonstration outside the 7 East 7th St. building and soon decided to move inside. The group consisted of several dozen protesters and they allegedly stormed past a security checkpoint, as per the New York Post.

According to the New York Times, the pro-Palestinian protesters at Cooper Union were allegedly heading to university president Laura Sparks' office to demand she condemn the attacks on Gaza Strip civilians, however, they suddenly shifted to the library and began banging on the windows.

One of the 11 students trapped inside the library of Cooper Union told the Post:

"When they started banging on the door, my heart started pounding. I was crying. I think if the doors weren’t locked, I don’t know what would have happened."

Many of the demonstrators reportedly had Palestinian flags and "Zionism Hands Off Our Universities" signs. New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov called out Cooper Union President Laura Sparks on Friday and took to Twitter as she wrote:

"We brought a letter of resignation and a box for the stuff of the President of Cooper Union, Laura Sparks. If you cannot do your duty and keep Jewish students safe on your campus, while you escape through the back door with campus security, RESIGN!"

Sparks has an MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania, the Ivy League school in Philadelphia. As per the New York Post, while she did not directly address the call for her resignation, she penned a statement, which was posted on the University's official website. She mentioned that the protest led to discord among the students at a "new and unacceptable level."

"Cooper Union’s security team was in communication with NYPD throughout the day and evening, and NYPD was present on campus this afternoon and remained on campus after participants dispersed," she said.

According to the President's report, the library was closed for about 20 minutes at 4 pm local time as the student protesters walked through the building, and the protesters dispersed by about 5:30 pm.

Police and campus security's timeline of events

According to the New York Times, John Chell, chief of patrol for the Police Department stated that the police "were there from start to finish," contradicting earlier reports that said officers had not responded immediately.

Lawyer Gerard Filitti and the students trapped inside alleged that NYPD was slow to respond and that individuals were trapped in the room for at least 40 minutes despite repeated 911 calls, as per the New York Post.

However, according to Chief Chell, the pro-Palestinian students banged on the door and on the windows of the library for about 10 minutes.

"There was no direct threat. There was no damage. And there was no danger to any students in that school," he said.

There is currently no update about Laura Sparks' resignation from the position of President of Cooper Union.