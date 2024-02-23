Disclaimer: This article contains graphic description of a child's death. Reader's discretion is advised.

In Lancaster, California, 3-year-old David Jacques Hernandez was discovered in a bathtub with his throat slit on Tuesday night, February 20. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the death of the young boy.

According to sources and official statements, a family friend was called to the residence in the 43400 block of 57th Street W by one of David's relatives. After arrival, the friend saw the toddler in the bathtub and called 911 to get help.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived on scene just before 11 pm. As reported by KTLA, the victim was identified as David Jacques Hernandez who was unresponsive.

Late on Tuesday night, February 20 around 10:55 pm, deputies were dispatched to the location of the residence of David Jacques Hernandez in Lancaster, California. The initial report from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said upon arrival they found the young boy with a “laceration to the upper torso".

While at the scene, life-saving efforts were made to resuscitate the 3-year-old. The deputies continued with CPR till David was sent to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, as reported by Crime Online.

Deputies also encountered a man in the house facing an unspecified medical emergency. This person was quickly taken to a hospital and he is said to be in stable condition. Renal Naulls, a 39-year-old man, and boyfriend of David’s mother was specified as the one facing a medical emergency after an attempt of self-injury, as per The Epoch Times. He has now been given the status of person of interest as the investigation is still ongoing.

Crime tape hung around the two-story house as homicide detectives dived deep into the circumstances that led to the death of David. The case is investigated as a homicide with no immediate arrest, as reported by the LA Times.

The toddler's three older siblings, aged 9, 11, and 14, were taken into custody on Tuesday night. They were still at the sheriff’s department as of noon on Wednesday, February 21. Authorities have not clarified whether the older siblings are being considered possible suspects, as reported by the Times.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disbelief at the tragedy, remembering David as a happy and sweet child. She told KTLA:

"He was always really happy, really sweet. It’s shocking because it’s nothing I would expect."

As quoted by KTLA, a long-time resident named Gabriel Rodriguez said:

"I was very shocked. They always had kids outside playing, playing basketball on the street, so I’ve always seen them. I’ve lived here for about 15 years now, and we’ve never had anything like that happen around here."

As per statements by the sheriff's department, the family had no prior contact with the Department of Children and Family Services, as reported by the LA Times.

