What happened to David Lindley? Tributes pour in as Jackson Browne collaborator dies aged 78

David Lindley, a well-known musician and founder of the band El Rayo-X, passed away on March 3, aged 78. He was suffering from some illness that led to his death, and a fundraiser was also launched at the beginning of 2023 to help pay his medical bills.
A picture of Lindley playing a musical instrument was posted on Facebook as a tribute by singer and songwriter Warren Haynes. He described Lindley as a true stylist who had a distinctive voice on the instrument he chose to play. According to Haynes, Lindley had a significant impact on him. Haynes wrote:
"I've always put David on a short list of major influences on my slide playing- especially on the melodic side. Often times when I'm approaching a song or solo in a major key Lindley's influence will appear automatically. His style was so vocalesque and his sense of melody was a deep well."
Haynes stated that Lindley's collaboration with Jackson Browne became popular in the 70s and that the solos were so famous that even non-musicians could "hum along." Bassist Leland Sklar also expressed his grief on Facebook and wrote:
"Lost one the most truly unique and special musician and friends EVER! There was no other like David Lindley. Forever in my heart, soil and groove. My heart is with you wonderful family now. Going to miss you my brother."
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
David Lindley gained recognition over all these years for being a flawless musician. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
David Lindley was known for his collaborations with Jackson Browne
Born on March 21, 1944, David Lindley underwent training in violin and ukulele at a very young age and developed an interest in music in the 60s. This led to the formation of Kaleidoscope in 1966, and the band released six albums.
When Kaleidoscope broke up in the 1970s, David worked with several other groups and established his band, El Rayo-X, in 1981. However, the band broke up in 1989. He frequently contributed to the recordings of artists like Warren Zevon, Curtis Mayfield, James Taylor, Terry Reid, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, and others..
He was known for his collaborations with Jackson Browne, and Lindley contributed to most of Browne's projects, which included Browne's version of Maurice Williams' single, Stay. David had a lot of guitars in his collection, but once stated that he was unaware of the ones he could play.
Lindley tied the knot with Chris Darrow's sister Joan Darrow in 1976, and they were the parents of a daughter, Rosanne.