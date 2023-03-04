What happened to David Lindley? Tributes pour in as Jackson Browne collaborator dies aged 78

David Lindley, a well-known musician and founder of the band El Rayo-X, passed away on March 3, aged 78. He was suffering from some illness that led to his death, and a fundraiser was also launched at the beginning of 2023 to help pay his medical bills.

A picture of Lindley playing a musical instrument was posted on Facebook as a tribute by singer and songwriter Warren Haynes. He described Lindley as a true stylist who had a distinctive voice on the instrument he chose to play. According to Haynes, Lindley had a significant impact on him. Haynes wrote:

"I've always put David on a short list of major influences on my slide playing- especially on the melodic side. Often times when I'm approaching a song or solo in a major key Lindley's influence will appear automatically. His style was so vocalesque and his sense of melody was a deep well."

Haynes stated that Lindley's collaboration with Jackson Browne became popular in the 70s and that the solos were so famous that even non-musicians could "hum along." Bassist Leland Sklar also expressed his grief on Facebook and wrote:

"Lost one the most truly unique and special musician and friends EVER! There was no other like David Lindley. Forever in my heart, soil and groove. My heart is with you wonderful family now. Going to miss you my brother."

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

David Lindley gained recognition over all these years for being a flawless musician. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Danny Clinch @Danny_Clinch



If ya know , ya know .



Jackson Browne knew . So did Bonnie Raitt , Curtis Mayfield , Dolly Parton , Ben Harper , Bruce Springsteen , zevon and so many others . It was a pleasure to experience your art .

#davidlindley David Lindley RIP

Greg Renoff @GregRenoff Condolences to the family and friends of the genius guitarist David Lindley. I had hopes of interviewing him in 2023. Here's his searing screaming "Mercury Blues" from 1981. RIP.

Jimmy Barnes @JimmyBarnes I had the honor of working with David Lindley when he played slide guitar on the Freight Train Heart Album. He was a truly a beautiful musician who brought songs to life. RIP David. The world has lost one of the greats.



Full video on my FB page.

Patrick Lyons @p_lyons_ shit, rip david lindley. with parents who are huge jackson browne & warren zevon fans, i grew up listening to him make the WILDEST sounds on every stringed instrument known to man. what a singular talent

Angie Martoccio @angiemartoccio The through line of so many of my favorite records: David Lindley. RIP

Greg Koch @Mansqwatch One of my all time faves RIP David Lindley

Glenny Trades @GlennInvestor RIP David Lindley - such a big part of the Jackson Brown sound of the mid 70's…

Charles L. Hughes @CharlesLHughes2 RIP David Lindley, a truly remarkable guitar player and rock 'n' roll believer. I love him him in Rayo X mode and sideman mode and others, but the 2010 live album Love Is Strange with his longtime, loving collaborator Jackson Browne might be my favorite thing by either of them.

Brian Ted Jones @briantedjones Let's hear it for David Lindley. El Rayo-X is one of the only things my dad's ever been right about. Saw him at the Blue Door in 2017 and he opened with this incredible bluesy cover of "Poor Poor Pitiful Me." A rock god's rock god. RIP

trevor carlyon @granitey RIP David Lindley. Tiny example of his pull. 1988 Produced by Linda Ronstadt.

David Lindley was known for his collaborations with Jackson Browne

David Lindley during Healing the Sacred Hoop benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Born on March 21, 1944, David Lindley underwent training in violin and ukulele at a very young age and developed an interest in music in the 60s. This led to the formation of Kaleidoscope in 1966, and the band released six albums.

When Kaleidoscope broke up in the 1970s, David worked with several other groups and established his band, El Rayo-X, in 1981. However, the band broke up in 1989. He frequently contributed to the recordings of artists like Warren Zevon, Curtis Mayfield, James Taylor, Terry Reid, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, and others..

He was known for his collaborations with Jackson Browne, and Lindley contributed to most of Browne's projects, which included Browne's version of Maurice Williams' single, Stay. David had a lot of guitars in his collection, but once stated that he was unaware of the ones he could play.

Lindley tied the knot with Chris Darrow's sister Joan Darrow in 1976, and they were the parents of a daughter, Rosanne.

