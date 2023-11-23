What happened to Davido and Karen Koep? Tenant arrested over the disappearance of missing Washington State couple

On November 13, 2023, Karen Koep, a well-known chiropractor, and her husband Davido were determined to be missing following a welfare check by Thurston County Sheriff's Office at the couple's residence.

Fox News reported that during the welfare check at the couple's residence in Lacey, Washington, authorities reportedly discovered two large pools of blood, which led them to believe the possibility of murder.

On November 17, 2023, 45-year-old Timothy Burke, a tenant living on an Olympia property owned by Davido, was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping for his alleged involvement with the couple's disappearance.

Evidence revealed Timothy Burke using Davido's debit card

A press release from Thurston County Sheriff's Office stated that authorities initiated the welfare check following a report that one between Davido and Karen Koep did not show up for work. The press release read:

"On November 13, 2023, deputies responded to a welfare check for a subject who had not shown up for work. Deputies responded to the residence located in Lake Forest Development and found that the husband and wife were missing and the circumstance surrounding their disappearance is suspicious."

FOX 13 Seattle reported that Kiera Polk, a patient of Karen Koep who tried to contact her for an appointment but could not reach her, said:

"I had called her office yesterday morning because I had to talk to her about a few things, but it went to voicemail, which I thought was weird, but usually Tuesday is their admin day, so I figured they were out of the office."

Thurston County Sheriff's Office reported that initially, Davido and Karen Koep's vehicle was missing from their residence and was later found near 67th Avenue Southeast and Rainier Road Southeast.

Fox News reported that during the welfare check, authorities also found a strong odor of bleach inside the residence. They also reportedly uncovered evidence implying that the bodies of the victims had been dragged into the garage.

The Olympian reported that as per Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Lord, investigators located blood on the victim's missing vehicle and another vehicle belonging to Timothy Burke.

According to the report by The Olympian, during a court hearing on November 20, 2023, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lord said:

"It's the state's perspective, based on the quantities of blood and the opinions of the professionals involved in the determination of facts and evidence in this case, that murder is the appropriate charge rather than assault."

Fox News reported that prior to his arrest, authorities located Timothy Burke hiding off a trail.

The accused tenant was reportedly about to be evicted

Fox News reported that Karen Koep's sister, Pauline Dutton, stated that she thinks the potential eviction of Timothy Burke as a tenant was his motive behind the crime. Dutton said:

"I just hope that, you know, all of it has been resolved. I just still keep thinking, gosh, is there more to this that we don't know about? I hope that Tim Burke was the only one involved."

According to the report by Fox News, court documents noted that a partially completed eviction notice written by Davido was at the rental residence, and surveillance video revealed Timothy using Davido's debit card.

KIRO 7 reported that investigators allegedly uncovered emails that were adverse in nature toward Davido from Timothy Burke, along with shell casings from his .45-caliber weapon, which were located in the couple's residence.

Fox News reported that prosecutors claimed that earlier, Timothy Burke, who reportedly has mental health issues, had made several 911 calls to his residence.

According to the report by KIRO 7, Timothy did not reveal the location of Davido and Karen Koep and only spoke once during the half-hour court hearing to confirm his date of birth.

The report by Fox News stated that on November 20, 2023, Judge John C. Skinder ordered a no-bail hold for Timothy Burke following the discovery of probable cause for two counts of first-degree murder.