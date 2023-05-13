What happened to DeAndre Matthews? Isiah Baez arrested for murder of NYC college student

Police have arrested 19-year-old Isiah Baez for the brutal murder of DeAndre Matthews, another 19-year-old boy whose body was found in Midwood on February 7. The victim's family had reported Matthews missing on February 7, only to learn days later that he had been found dead on train tracks near Nostrand Avenue.

Authorities found DeAndre Matthews' body badly burned and with a gunshot wound to the head. Additionally, the medical examiner revealed that Matthews had suffered from smoke inhalation.

DeAndre Matthews' family had initially expressed belief that their loved one was murdered because he was gay. However, the NYPD spokesperson clarified that there is no information regarding the motive for the killing, as reported by Daily News.

Police have charged Baez with murder, weapon possession, and evidence tampering.

"Go to hell": DeAndre Matthews' mother to Isiah Baez

The police had been trying to piece together DeAndre Matthews' final 24 hours, with his sister Dajanae Gillespie saying that he left his job at Buggy Service Center around 5 pm on February 6 and went home to borrow their mother’s Jeep for the night. He was reported missing by his family the next day, and the body was discovered hours later.

Baez arrested in connection with Matthews' murder (Image via News12)

Matthews' mother, Danielle Matthews, used GPS to locate the Jeep Cherokee outside a warehouse on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights. The vehicle was also burned and was at a considerable distance from where the victim's body was found. According to police, based on the records of Matthews' phone, his body was transported to Staten Island and then disposed of in Flatbush.

Speaking about her son's death, Danielle Matthews told the Daily News:

"He didn’t just shoot my son; he set him on fire and murdered him. I’m just numb. Tell Isiah to go to hell."

DeAndre Matthews' family believes that the murder may have been a hate crime since he was gay. However, a motive for the killing is still unclear, and Baez is not facing any hate crime charges. A possible accomplice, 24-year-old Remy McPrecia, was arrested on May 4 and charged with concealing a corpse and evidence tampering in connection to Matthews' death.

According to DeAndre Matthews' mother, her son had been in contact with the accused for more than a year, and there were pictures of the two of them together on her son's phone.

She added:

"We were aware that our son was gay, but we were not fully informed about the nature of their relationship. He didn't reveal everything to us."

The tragic loss of DeAndre Matthews has left his family and friends devastated. The SUNY Broome Community College student was known for his love of people and his sense of humor, and his family said he wanted to become a social worker.

Speaking to CBS New York, Danielle Matthews said:

"He was my first and only son. He took my baby. I want justice for my son."

Matthews' sister, Dajanae Gillespie, who was the last person to see her brother, told the outlet that he was not in a gang and was not a violent person. She stated that he was a good kid who mostly stayed at home.

