What happened to Derrick Harris Jr? Fundraiser launched as Oliver Citywide Academy student killed in Pittsburgh school shooting

On Wednesday, May 24, Oliver Citywide Academy student Derrick Harris Jr, 15, was killed in a Pittsburgh school shooting. According to WTAE, the incident occurred at approximately 7.25 am in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood when Harris' fellow student, 15-year-old Jamier Perry, allegedly fired 11 shots outside the school.

According to CBS, Jamier Perry was arrested while running from the scene with a 9 mm pistol. He is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide. Officials have not yet disclosed whether he will be tried as an adult.

A GoFundMe page was launched to gather funds for Derrick Harris Jr's funeral

On May 24, after the shooting, Derrick Harris Jr's family launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for the young shooting victim's funeral. The family has raised $4,150 of a $13,000 goal. On the page, the victim's mother, Erin Krall, mourned her child in the wake of the tragic incident.

On behalf of Krall, fundraiser organizer Lyndsee Galloway posted:

"(Derrick Harris Jr.) was a kindhearted, loving son and brother. He loved playing video games and sports with his friends. His smile and sense of humor brought so much love and light to those who love him. Derrick leaves behind his Mother, Erin, Father, Derrick Sr., and siblings, John, Kyla, Brandon and Tyler."

The case currently remains under investigation, and the motive behind the shooting is unknown. Officials have not disclosed the nature of the victim's association with the suspect. Police officers said they do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

Officials comment on violence at Oliver Citywide Academy

Officials noted that since this is the second shooting near Oliver Citywide Academy in a year, they plan to curb gun violence among young teens in the area. Police Commander Richard Ford said that the authorities regularly work with several schools, interacting with students to dissuade them from committing crimes.

Ford said:

"It's very frustrating. We worked really, really hard. We've worked with the schools. We continue to work with the schools, and we're going to continue to do that."

In an official statement, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey blamed the death of Derrick Harris Jr. on a "culture of violence and death, celebrated guns, and glorified shooting." He added that lax gun laws have made firearms widely available to young people.

The statement read:

"Pittsburgh, we can and must do better. We have to cultivate a new culture, create a new path forward for our kids, and we are committed to investing in our kids to provide them with hope for a better tomorrow and a future that doesn’t end with bullets and gunfire."

The Associated Press noted that a similar incident occurred outside of the school last year when another 15-year-old, Marquis Campbell, was fatally shot.

