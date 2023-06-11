What happened in Dilley, Texas? Amber alert discontinued after 2 abducted girls were found safe

An Amber Alert that was issued on June 10 in Dilley, Texas, was discontinued after two missing girls, Bea Borrego and Maya Borrego, were discovered by the authorities. Bea and Maya were reported missing in the southwest of the San Antonio area.

Dilley Police Department reported that Bea was six and Maya was eight years old. The authorities were looking for Cassandra Alvarez, who was reportedly spotted taking the girls away in her car.

Texas Alerts @TX_Alerts DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Bea Borrego and Maya Borrego from Dilley, TX, on 06/10/2023, TX paper plates DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Bea Borrego and Maya Borrego from Dilley, TX, on 06/10/2023, TX paper plates https://t.co/Yd9GyZya90

Meanwhile, there are no other updates regarding Alvarez's search, and further details are yet to be revealed by the authorities. KWTX stated that the Amber Alert was issued when Maya and Bea were believed to be in danger.

Maya Borrego and Bea Borrego were reportedly abducted from Dilley, Texas

On June 10, 2023, local officials revealed that 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego had allegedly been kidnapped from Dilley. The public was requested to call 911 in case they knew anything about the girls' whereabouts.

Amber Alert revealed that the girls were last seen at 11 a.m. on the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street. Suspect Cassandra Alvarez, 27, was believed to have driven the girls in a maroon Mazda 3. However, her relationship with the two little girls remains unknown.

The description of the girls was also mentioned in the Amber Alert. Maya and Bea had black hair and brown eyes. Before their disappearance, the former was wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans, whereas Bea was spotted in a black shirt.

More than 3,000 children have been missing in Texas since 2021

Athena Strand is one of those girls who went missing (Image via TCRG2012/Twitter)

More than 3,000 children have been abducted in Texas since 2021, according to reports from NCMEC, and among those missing cases, 3,757 have been resolved, and the state's law enforcement has issued 33 Amber Alerts for 40 cases.

NCMEC reported in 2022 that around 40 children were missing in Texas, and the disappearances started in June, which marks the summer break. A majority of them were missing from their residences.

In December 2022, a driver for FedEx was arrested on charges of kidnapping and murdering a 7-year-old girl named Athena Strand, who went missing from her home's driveway. Her dead body was recovered later, and while she went missing, authorities began searching for her across Wise County.

Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old suspect, was arrested and taken to the Wise County jail. Horner was reportedly completing a delivery to Athena's residence when she disappeared.

Poll : 0 votes