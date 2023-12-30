What happened to Donald Cash? Alabama man arrested after missing father's skeletal remains found in backyard

52-year-old Alabama man Donald Cash's skeletal remains have been found in the backyard of his son's house. 30-year-old Ledarius “Tre” Cash was eventually arrested and charged with his father's murder. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Donald was fatally shot sometime around September 26, 2023.

The police launched a 'Critical Missing Person' investigation after a family member confirmed seeing Cash alive for the last time on September 26. Law enforcement officials arrested Ledarius on Friday, December 29, and mentioned that it was the third time he was taken into custody in connection to his dad, Donald Cash's mysterious disappearance.

After a relative claimed to see Donald for the last time in September, authorities began an investigation to find the missing man. Donald allegedly went missing from West Birmingham. After further investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant on Monday, November 6, 2023, to look into Ledarius' house at 1437 Brighton Road.

Police made a horrific discovery. They found skeletal remains covered by a "fresh pile of compost/topsoil” in an area “made to look like a garden” in the son's backyard. An autopsy was conducted, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body was shot to death. On November 8, authorities charged the victim's son with abuse of the corpse. Ledarius was further booked into the Jefferson County Jail, and a bond of $250,000 was set.

On December 27, 2023, it was finally confirmed that the remains found in the backyard belonged to the Alabama man, Donald Cash. This revelation prompted cops to suspect his son for his murder. Police had further stated that they found his truck in Pratt City a week after the victim was last seen.

Donald Cash's family tried hard to locate him when he went missing. According to Donald's daughter, Tatum Cash,

"It’s just like he just vanished from the face of the earth. We’re just trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. We’re trying to do whatever we need to do to locate him."

Donald Cash, the owner of Cash and Son Transport, was allegedly last seen working on his truck at his home in the 800 block of Knoxville Street. Tatum further added,

"That was the last time somebody saw him, and the last time family members talked to him was that day."

The family further revealed they tried contacting the Alabama man, but the call went straight to voicemail each time. Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit soon began investigating the disappearance. Cops also believed that he was in danger. According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald,

"With some facts that we’ve learned that we can’t make available to the public, we believe he is in extreme danger."

After the arrest of the Alabama murderer on Friday, no bond has been issued for Ledarius.