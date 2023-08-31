What happened to Dustin Williams? Police identify body found floating in Mobile Bay

40-year-old Dustin Williams' body was found floating in Mobile Bay on Monday, August 21, 2023. Williams reportedly went swimming in the Mobile Bay area on Sunday from a public access point on Hammock Road. On Friday, August 25, police identified the deceased man as Dustin Williams of Theodore.

Dustin William's family revealed that he would often go swimming in Mobile Bay. The family also believes that there is possibly no chance of foul play in William's disappearance or death. It was additionally revealed that the deceased man had served in the US Army for five years as well.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to cover the funeral expenses of Dustin Williams. The grieving family is currently trying to cope with the tragic loss.

Dustin Williams' body was found near Dog River Bridge in Mobile Bay

On Monday, authorities were called to Mobile Bay near the Dog River Bridge after a dead body was found floating in the water. On Wednesday, August 23, they contacted Dustin Williams' family, claiming that the body found might be the 40-year-old Theodore resident's. Finally, on Thursday, August 24, Mobile police confirmed the same after DNA testing.

Grieving the loss, Dustin's brother, Roger Alexander, said,

"He was a really great guy. Everybody loved him. Really funny, devoted husband, and loving father. It’s tragic."

His family said that on Sunday, August 20, Williams took a dip in the bay at the end of Hammock Road. It was the same location where his clothes and vehicle were later found. At around 6:30 pm on Monday, August 21, officers from the Mobile Police Department's marine unit responded to a "water-related" incident call, after which Williams' body was recovered.

Law enforcement officials revealed that a boater had come across Dustin Williams on Sunday while he was in the water. Upon being asked, Williams told the boater that he was alright and was not in any trouble. The next day, on Monday, a passenger saw his body floating in the water.

The passenger, identified as Torie Cornett, said,

"I thought it was a barrel, but my friend actually said it was a body, then we saw it and turned around and called 911 right away."

Around an hour later, investigating officers arrived at the scene and discovered the remains of Williams. His brother, Roger, further said,

"He wasn’t reported missing. No one knew. It happened so fast. It’s really taken a toll. It was a hard loss for us."

Dustin's family believes that his death was an accident and no foul play was involved

Dustin Williams' family mentioned that he was an amazing swimmer. They have also shed light on the fact that one should avoid going swimming alone to avoid such tragic occurrences.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched that aims to raise $2,500. At the time of writing, the fundraiser had raised over $2,200 from more than 15 contributors. According to the fundraising post,

"He was taken unexpectedly and leaves behind his family of a wife, children, brother, sister and loving extended family he was a big gentle teddy bear that served his country in the army a loving father and sibling."

The authorities have stated that they are investigating the matter. It was also confirmed that an autopsy would take place to determine the cause of death.