What happened at Eagle Ridge Middle School? Disturbing brawl video goes viral

A viral video circulating on social media shows a distressing incident at Eagle Ridge Middle Schooler where several young boys beat up a student. In the short video, it can be seen how the group of boys pushed, punched, and bullied the middle schooler, who was seen weeping.

The video shows the Eagle Ridge Middle School boy being pinned against the lockers and being bullied by his fellows. As the brawl continued, the boy being hit started weeping loudly and shouting, “Oh damn.”

While the video from the Minnesota school has gained significant traction online, school authorities have not revealed the motive behind the attack on the Eagle Ridge student. Furthermore, it is not yet clear who shot the video and uploaded it on social media.

The Police Department awaits report on the Eagle Ridge Middle School brawl

Social media users were shocked to come across a video from the Eagle Ridge Middle School showing a group of boys hitting another boy with brown hair. In the 12-second clip, the victim is seen standing against the locker wall when one boy enters and starts hitting the boy.

After a few punches by the first boy, more boys joined in, and all of them started hitting, punching, and pushing the boy, leaving him confused and distressed. While the school authorities have not commented yet on the incident, the Savage Police Department reportedly stated that they have not yet received any reports of bullying or a brawl at Eagle Ridge School.

As the video went viral on social media, netizens began demanding answers from the school authorities. However, it is unclear when the video was shot and who uploaded it. Many social media users pointed out that despite the ongoing assault, no other students came to the victim.

The incident also ignited many netizens as they were reminded of several instances where students have taken harsh steps like suicide due to bullying. Something similar happened inside an Oklahoma High School, where after a fight, a teen died due to a drug overdose.

Nex Benedict from Owasso High School dies after being bullied at school

After the Eagle Ridge Middle School video went viral, social media users were reminded about an incident last week at Oklahoma’s High School. A non-binary student died due to a drug overdose after being allegedly bullied.

The parents of the deceased teen claimed that they were being picked on by the other girls in the school because of the “way they dressed," resulting in an altercation between Nex and the other kids at the school. All of the fiasco left a deep impact on Nex, who ended up taking their life.

While bullying is a punishable offense in the country, the news about kids being bullied in school is making netizens angry.