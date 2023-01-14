What happened to Egan Jeffcoat? Georgia 5-year-old killed during deadly tornado

5-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died in his parent’s car on Thursday, January 12, in Butts County, Georgia, due to a violent tornado. Jeffcoat was with his mother when a tree crashed down onto their car. Another unidentified male who was also in the car sustained serious injuries. Authorities have confirmed that Egan Jeffcoat’s mother, Tabatha Anglin, did not sustain injuries.

Numerous fatalities have been caused by tornadoes that have swept across the southern part of the United States. Many have been injured, and more than 40 houses have been damaged.

Butts County resident Egan Jeffcoat was also one of those who died in the violent storm. ABC News reported that at least 35 tornadoes were reportedly expected to hit the southern states on Thursday. The storm system that caused tornadoes in these states was also responsible for California's violent floodwaters.

Georgia kid Egan Jeffcoat was one of the many people who was killed in multiple tornadoes

Strong winds have swept across various southern states in the US over the past week. Multiple tornadoes have killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama and have caused significant damage to 40–50 homes. One such tornado has been reported to have damaged the city of Selma. According to ABC News, many people have been hospitalized in Autauga County, Alabama.

Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat of Georgia’s Butts County died after a huge tree fell on a car he was traveling in. The child’s mother, Tabatha, was not injured; however, another unidentified male who was in the car was reported to be in critical condition. He was hospitalized with several broken bones.

Apart from Jeffcoat, a Georgia Department of Transportation employee also died from falling debris while responding to damage caused by the storm. State officials have confirmed the same.

The weather forecast department reported that at least 35 tornadoes were likely to hit the states of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee on January 12, 2023. Prior to these states, a violent storm system struck the West Coast. This resulted in non-stop heavy rains, heavy snow, and strong winds that led to violent floodwaters in California.

Just a few days ago, on January 9, a 5-year-old kindergartener named Kyle Doan was swept away in the raging Californian floodwaters near San Miguel. He was with his mom on the way to school when the terrible incident took place. Earlier on January 4, another child named Aeon Tochhini was killed in Sonoma County when a huge redwood tree fell on his family's house.

At a press conference on Friday, January 13, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said,

“We know we’ve had multiple tornadoes across the state. The damage is literally statewide in different places. The storm has moved all across our state.”

A state of emergency has been declared in several states

Kemp declared a state of emergency, keeping in mind the rough weather conditions affecting the state. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), at least three EF-1 tornadoes struck Kentucky on Thursday, with winds gusting up to 110 miles per hour. The NWS also confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Winston County and added,

“It is not yet known if there was a continuous path of damage.”

As was mentioned before, the historic town of Selma has suffered “significant damage” due to the storm. Most of the roads have been closed, and power lines and trees have been damaged.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted,

“We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath: Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa…”

Egan Jeffcoat, 5, also became an unfortunate victim of these strong winds that hit the southern states in the United States and caused so much damage.

Franklin Graham @Franklin_Graham We are deploying @SamaritansPurse disaster relief teams to Selma, Alabama, and Griffin, Georgia, in response to this week's deadly storm system. Volunteers will begin working soon in both locations. We are deploying @SamaritansPurse disaster relief teams to Selma, Alabama, and Griffin, Georgia, in response to this week's deadly storm system. Volunteers will begin working soon in both locations. https://t.co/mGOfvMPu6y

While mentioning the incident of Egan Jeffcoat getting crushed by a tree, another tree fell over a truck just a few miles away. Ken Rivers, a Butts County Commissioner, was driving with his son. Rivers told WSB-TV 75,

“As soon as I turned my truck around, we were in a tornado. It was dark; there was debris hitting us from all angles. Hail. As you can see, the tree hit the front of the truck, bounced on the windshield, and then off my truck. I put it in the park and told my son, ‘Be calm.’ So, we sat until the tornado passed.”

Autauga County Sheriff David Hill said that there is a high possibility of reports of many fatalities due to the violent tornadoes. Egan Jeffcoat was one of the two people killed in the tornado on Thursday.

