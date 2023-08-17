What happened to Geoffrey Gabel? Officials identify Halfmoon man killed in Clifton Park motorcycle accident

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 16, a motorcycle accident in Clifton Park left 53-year-old Geoffrey Gabel dead. Gabel, a resident of Halfmoon, was reportedly traveling Eastbound on State Route 46 when his bike hit a vehicle. The victim was later transported to a local hospital, where officials confirmed that he had died of his injuries.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal motorcycle accident, the reader's discretion is advised

Expand Tweet

The Times Union reported that this was the second motorcycle crash-related death in Saratoga County since August 14. As noted by Forbes, Geoffrey Gabel is one of approximately 290 traffic fatalities seen in New York on an annual basis. The collision that led to Gabel's death is currently under police investigation.

Officers have not yet discussed the possibility of speeding, inattention, or substance abuse in connection with the collision. The coroner's report for Gabel is currently pending.

The crash of Geoffrey Gabel is currently being investigated by the authorities

At 12:51 pm on Wednesday, Geoffrey Gabel was driving on Route 146, East of the Route 146A intersection. He was reportedly driving Eastbound on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle when an unnamed driver in a 2017 Nissan SUV made a left turn onto the same road.

After Geoffrey Gabel's motorcycle collided with the vehicle, the victim sustained serious injuries. A passerby, whose name was not released, rushed to stay with him as officials were called to the scene. Personnel from the police department, the fire department, and the EMS were among the first responders. Subsequently, Gabel was taken to Ellis Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The collision that killed the 53-year-old rider is currently being investigated by the Saratoga Sheriff's Accident Reconstruction Unit. In the wake of the crash, authorities shut down the area of Route 46 and Route 46A, which is within the vicinity of a Shenendehowa Central Schools campus.

The names of all the other people involved in the car crash that killed Gabel have not yet been released.

The Monday accident in Saratoga

As reported by the Times Union, the death of Geoffrey Gabel occurred just two days after the August 14 death of Tyler Desnoyer. At the time of the incident, Desnoyer, a 20-year-old, was driving his 2007 Yamaha Eastbound along Route 70.

Expand Tweet

At approximately 5 pm, Tyler Desnoyer lost control of his bike, leading to a collision with a Westbound vehicle. The debris from the crash also reportedly led to another vehicle getting damaged. While the case remains in its early stages, authorities believe that speed and 'limited sight distance' may have led to the accident.

Authorities have not yet released any further details about the death of Desnoyer. The name of the driver of the Westbound vehicle remains undisclosed.