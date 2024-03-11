What happened to Greg Rutherford? Dancing On Ice finalist's fiancée Susie shares health update after ex-athlete was hospitalized

Former Olympic athlete and Dancing On Ice finalist Greg Rutherford was hospitalized recently, leaving fans and well-wishers deeply concerned, as seen.

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, Greg's fiancée, Susie Verrill, posted on Instagram that he was rushed to hospital. Updating on his health update, she posted a video on Instagram story with Greg on a hospital bed.

The spokesperson from Dancing On Ice confirmed yesterday, March 10, 2024, that Greg sustained an injury during the rehearsal and would not be able to perform, as reported by The Sun.

Greg Rutherford is a British track and field athlete, with the long jump as his specialty. He joined Dancing On Ice in 2024 and made it to the grand finale against Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts, and Miles Nazaire.

Concerns mount as Greg Rutherford lands in hospital — Fiancée Susie provides health update

Greg Rutherford, renowned for his exceptional athleticism as an Olympic long jumper and Dancing On Ice finalist, was rushed to hospital on Sunday, March 10, 2024, amid injury during rehearsal.

Susie Verrill, his fiancé, posted an Instagram video story about Greg resting on the hospital bed. She captioned the video:

"Resus is never a fun place to be is it. There's a lot of screaming :( (Not from Greg)."

Also, she posted an Instagram story where Greg could be seen getting treated and lying on the hospital bed. By thanking his fans, she captioned it:

"Not quite how @gregjrutherford anticipated spending today. Thank you for all your kind messages."

The intensity and type of injury have not been revealed yet. However, Greg's co-star, Vanessa James, posted on Instagram suggesting that they will not be performing in the finale. Also, she and others are going for further examination and possible treatments. She wrote:

"Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won't be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs."

Dancing On Ice also stated on Instagram, confirming that Greg Rutherford had to withdraw "after sustaining an injury while in rehearsals" for the finale episode. They added thanking him for being a "treasured member,"

"Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series. Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines. We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family."

Moreover, Greg thanked everyone for the wishes on his Instagram story and also wished the Dancing On Ice 2024 winners Ryan and Amani. He wrote:

"So proud of @ryanthomas84. He's had his fair share of ups and downs during the process, so to come out winning is utterly spectacular. Well done brother, I'm glad I've got a friend for life in you."

As per the BBC, the winner paid tribute to Greg Rutherford, who focused on his recovery.