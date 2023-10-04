What happened to Hardy? Country singer cancels upcoming tour dates due to extreme anxiety related to October 2022 bus accident

On October 5, 2023, Hardy was scheduled to perform in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and at Brandon, Mississippi, on October 7, as well as a rodeo show on October 7, 2023, as part of his ongoing tour.

However, the singer has now canceled the first two shows and rescheduled the third to April 12, 2024, due to what he described as extreme anxiety in his statement on his official Instagram:

"I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life. It has caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital."

"Unfortunately, I will need to cancel the two Mockingbird and Crow Fall tour shows... My plan is to be back and focused on Oct. 12. Thank you for understanding, see you soon," the singer continued.

The singer has stated that original tickets will be valid at the rescheduled concert for the Georgia Rodeo show. Also, the tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded via the ticketing vendors used to buy them.

Hardy's anxiety and his 2022 bus accident

Last year, Hardy and three others were traveling in a bus when it overturned on the I-40 in Nashville, Tennessee, resulting in an accident.

The overturned bus resulted in what was described by the singer as "significant injuries" to all four, with him having had to rest and recover for several weeks after being released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, according to the Mayo Clinic, panic attacks can be triggered when a person is exposed to specific triggers that cause anxiety, especially in people who have survived life-threatening incidents:

"If you suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, you have significant anxiety and uncontrolled thoughts triggered by a terrifying or life-threatening event... Some people work through these experiences and learn to cope and adjust with time. Occasionally, people find themselves reliving it, and this affects their ability to function."

Hardy, who has been traveling since early this year on his Mocking Bird and Crow tour, has clearly been affected by his presence in circumstances similar to those before the accident, as mentioned in his statement.

However, Hardy is expected to return to touring on October 12, 2023, starting with a show at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The remaining dates and venues of the tour are given below:

October 12, 2023 – Jonesboro, Arkansas, at First National Bank Arena

October 13, 2023 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at Raising Cane’s River Center

October 14, 2023 – Orange Beach, Alabama, at The Wharf Amphitheater

October 19, 2023 – St. Augustine, Florida, at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 20, 2023 – Estero, Florida, at Hertz Arena

October 27, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

November 30, 2023 – Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center

December 1, 2023 – Peoria, Illinois, at Peoria Civic Center Arena*

December 2, 2023 – Springfield, Missouri, at Great Southern Bank Arena

December 7, 2023 – Savannah, Georgia, at Enmarket Arena

December 8, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

December 9, 2023 – Biloxi, Mississippi, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Hardy is best known for his debut studio album, A Rock, which was released on September 4, 2020. The gold-certified album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 34 on the Canadian album chart.