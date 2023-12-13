What happened to Hasan Bitmez? Turkish MP collapses from heart attack minutes after declaring Israel will face the "wrath of Allah"

In the Turkish parliament on Tuesday, a legislator named Hasan Bitmez fell to the ground just moments after saying that Israel would "suffer the wrath of Allah." As per NDTV, Bitmez reportedly had a heart attack and passed out on the floor of Parliament on December 12, 2023, seconds after his speech in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A video of the same went viral online and featured the 53-year-old falling to the floor as the people around him panicked.

In the video, he could be heard saying:

"Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not be able to escape the wrath of Allah."

According to YNet News, Bitmez's heart reportedly stopped in the Parliament but began beating again. The politician was then reported to have had a heart attack and was immediately given CPR before he was taken to a local hospital.

Hasan Bitmez reportedly had a heart attack immediately after delivering a speech against Israel

Hasan Bitmez is still in critical condition (Image via Associated Press)

A recent viral video captured 53-year-old Hasan Bitmez standing behind a podium in the Turkish Parliament and then abruptly collapsing to the ground while addressing the Turkish National Assembly's Grand Assembly.

Hasan Bitmez read a poem by the Turkish author Sezai Karakoc during his speech. Just before he fell, he said:

"Even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent. They think that if they get rid of us, there will be no problem. However, if you get rid of us, you will not be able to escape the torment of conscience."

News portal Gazete Duvar stated that Hasan Bitmez, the deputy head of Turkey's Felicity Party, was given CPR before being taken to the hospital. As per the publication, Turkish Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca provided an update on Bitmez's health and said that he was sent to the Ankara Bilkent City Hospital after being intubated. He also stated that he was soon taken in for an angiography.

As per NDTV, Dr. Koca's statement read:

“Mr Bitmez fell ill during his speech at the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, and the General Assembly Health Team intervened and started cardiac massage."

It added:

"Our deputy, who was intubated and brought to Ankara Bilkent City Hospital, was immediately taken for angiography. After angiography, he was put on a heart-lung pump and taken to intensive care. I offer him my best wishes."

Moreover, Hasan Bitmez was reportedly "disturbed" during his address, according to Dr. Koca. The minister concluded by stating that Bitmez is currently being closely monitored by medical personnel.

As per NDTV, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel's response to the ongoing situation and said:

"Israel has carried out atrocities and massacres that will shame the whole of humanity."

He also voiced his concern about human rights organizations "not taking any concrete steps to prevent such violations."