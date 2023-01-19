What happened to Haven Hughes and Chris Scott of KARK? Tributes pour in as Little Rock station faces dual tragedies

Popular news station KARK witnessed the loss of its two members separately that included reporter Haven Hughes and producer Chris Scott. The former was 22 years old at the time of her death, while the latter was 46.

Hughes met with an accident on her motorcycle on January 16 and the circumstances leading to the incident are currently under investigation. Chris Scott died the next day following complications resulting from an unknown illness.

The news station paid tribute to Hughes on Twitter and wrote that she was in the limelight wherever she went and worked. It further wrote that she was perfect at showing everyone’s stories and had the opportunity to do so in her hometown.

Andrew Epperson @eppersports @FOX16News.



Haven Hughes and Chris Scott were two genuinely good people. One had a long legacy in



We are shocked and devastated. It’s been a tough day for @KARK4News Haven Hughes and Chris Scott were two genuinely good people. One had a long legacy in #ARnews , and the other was just getting started.We are shocked and devastated. #RIP It’s been a tough day for @KARK4News/@FOX16News. Haven Hughes and Chris Scott were two genuinely good people. One had a long legacy in #ARnews, and the other was just getting started.We are shocked and devastated. #RIP https://t.co/2Kbccq1MEj

It concluded by stating:

“Haven, we love you, we will miss you and we are all better for having had the chance to know you.”

KARK also expressed its grief over Scott’s death and wrote that he never appeared on-screen but planned everything that had to be shown to the audience. It described him as soft-spoken, adding that everyone loved having a conversation with him. The organization continued:

“We send our sincere condolences to his mom Cindy, his sister Robin and his entire family. We are praying for your strength and courage, and make no mistake, we will miss him dearly.”

Netizens pay tribute to KARK's Haven Hughes and Chris Scott on Twitter after their sad demise

Haven Hughes and Chris Scott gained recognition all these years for their work as a reporter and producer respectively. Twitter was flooded with tributes as soon as people heard about their demise. Check out some of these tweets below:

Kevin Kelly @kkelly16

are now in heaven. Reporter, Haven Hughes and 9pm producer Chris Scott passed away in separate and unrelated incidents today. Prayers are needed for them, their families & us at #ARnews My heart is broken. Two of our family members here at @FOX16News and @KARK4News are now in heaven. Reporter, Haven Hughes and 9pm producer Chris Scott passed away in separate and unrelated incidents today. Prayers are needed for them, their families & us at #Team20 My heart is broken. Two of our family members here at @FOX16News and @KARK4Newsare now in heaven. Reporter, Haven Hughes and 9pm producer Chris Scott passed away in separate and unrelated incidents today. Prayers are needed for them, their families & us at #Team20. #ARnews https://t.co/RNV7KyXz1M

Hilary Hunt @Hilary_TV Today has been a tough day but the toughest for the families of Haven Hughes and Chris Scott. Two lives gone too soon. Please keep their families in your prayers tonight. Both will be missed by so many and forever members of #Team20 Today has been a tough day but the toughest for the families of Haven Hughes and Chris Scott. Two lives gone too soon. Please keep their families in your prayers tonight. Both will be missed by so many and forever members of #Team20 ❤️ https://t.co/s4GlgCo2kf

Laura Monteverdi @LauraMonteverdi



In the span of just a few hours, we lost two members of our Team 20 family.



Our hearts are aching as we grieve the loss of our colleagues and friends, Haven Hughes and Chris Scott.



Please keep their families in your prayers. Today is a heavy day in our newsroom.In the span of just a few hours, we lost two members of our Team 20 family.Our hearts are aching as we grieve the loss of our colleagues and friends, Haven Hughes and Chris Scott.Please keep their families in your prayers. Today is a heavy day in our newsroom.In the span of just a few hours, we lost two members of our Team 20 family. Our hearts are aching as we grieve the loss of our colleagues and friends, Haven Hughes and Chris Scott. Please keep their families in your prayers. 💜 https://t.co/Y7xhHIwZtd

Meteorologist Julianna Cullen @JCullenWX Absolutely heartbreaking day after learning of the passing of KARK/FOX 16 reporter Haven Hughes and

FOX 16 producer Chris Scott.



I invite everyone to lift up the families of both Haven and Chris in your thoughts and prayers, and the KARK/FOX16 family as well during this time. Absolutely heartbreaking day after learning of the passing of KARK/FOX 16 reporter Haven Hughes and FOX 16 producer Chris Scott.I invite everyone to lift up the families of both Haven and Chris in your thoughts and prayers, and the KARK/FOX16 family as well during this time. https://t.co/EKWpYyEmJv

𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑒𝓎 𝒢𝑜𝒹𝓌𝒾𝓃 @ashley_godwin My heart is breaking for my friends at KARK/FOX16. They have lost three of their own, including reporter Haven Hughes, producer Chris Scott, and editor/former chief photographer Lew Short. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers. My heart is breaking for my friends at KARK/FOX16. They have lost three of their own, including reporter Haven Hughes, producer Chris Scott, and editor/former chief photographer Lew Short. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Patrina Adger @PAReports 🏽 twitter.com/donnaterrell_t… Donna Terrell Lambert @donnaterrell_tv 🏽 #RIH Sorrow surrounding @FOX16News tonight. Our 9PM producer Chris Scott passed away 2day. He was the mastermind behind the scenes delivering a quality newscast. And our rising-star reporter HavenHughes died in a traffic accident last night. We are praying for their families Sorrow surrounding @FOX16News tonight. Our 9PM producer Chris Scott passed away 2day. He was the mastermind behind the scenes delivering a quality newscast. And our rising-star reporter HavenHughes died in a traffic accident last night. We are praying for their families 🙏🏽 #RIH https://t.co/z1YzHYjRfN My heart is with the @fox16News team in Little Rock, Arkansas as they mourn the loss of two young journalists, Haven Hughes and Chris Scott, who died within a day of each other. My heart is with the @fox16News team in Little Rock, Arkansas as they mourn the loss of two young journalists, Haven Hughes and Chris Scott, who died within a day of each other. 🙏🏽❤️ twitter.com/donnaterrell_t…

Everything known about Haven Hughes and Chris Scott

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Haven Hughes reported news of various events. While pursuing her graduation from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, she was a member of the POM squad and won an award for her on-air personality. She also received a grant for a collaboration with NASA.

The deceased was the co-host of the College Media Association Awards during that time. Hughes previously worked on Henderson Television as an anchor and was a member of the Reddie Media Group and the panhellenic sorority Alpha Xi Delta. She recently joined as a general assignment reporter at KARK in August 2022.

Haven Hughes worked as a reporter in her hometown (Image via KevinOlivasMedi/Twitter)

Hughes was discovered dead near 9400 Stagecoach Road along with Mark Hudson, who was riding the motorcycle which crashed into another vehicle. Additionally, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott observed a moment of silence in honor of Haven on January 17.

Chris Scott finished his graduation from Catholic High School in Little Rock and was reportedly close to his nephews.

He first joined the sports segment on television but soon changed to news, and was a big fan and follower of the Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals. A former colleague at KATV, Steven Sullivan said that Scott struggled with diabetes for around 20 years but never complained even if he ever felt weak. Additional information about Chris Scott’s life is not available at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes