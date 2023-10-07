What happened to Honoree Fleming? Search for suspect underway as 77-year-old woman found dead on popular Vermont hiking trail

Honoree Fleming, the 77-year-old retired dean of Vermont State University (VTSU), was found dead on a popular hiking trail near the university's Castleton campus. According to Fox News, Honoree was shot fatally while she was on an afternoon stroll on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Authorities are working on identifying the suspect and have stated that the shooter could be dangerous and armed.

Since the investigation is an active one, all scheduled activities of the university have been canceled for now. Authorities also urged students of VTSU not to return to the institution until Sunday, October 8, 2023, due to the investigation.

It is worth noting that Honoree Fleming was the wife of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Powers. He took to Facebook to share his grief about the death of his wife and said that he was extremely shocked by her death.

Retired VTSU dean Dr. Honoree Fleming found dead on a hiking trail near the university

Troopers responded to a call about a dead woman near 1660 South St. in Castleton. The woman, identified as retired VTSU dean, Dr. Honoree Fleming, was found dead at around 4:30 pm local time on Thursday.

Dr. Honoree Fleming worked as a dean and professor and was described as "an impressive researcher with countless papers published," per Times Argus. Vermont State University said that Fleming was deeply loved by the university faculty as well as the students.

VTSU's Interim President Mike Smith stated:

"Our hearts go out to the members of our community who taught with Honoree and had her as a beloved teacher during their time at Castleton. Our deepest sympathies go to her husband, Ron, family, and friends."

Smith added that her death was an "unbelievable tragedy" for the Castleton campus and everyone in VTSU, noting that Dr. Fleming would be missed deeply.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that they are still looking for the suspect who possibly shot Fleming to death

Although authorities couldn't provide the identity of the suspect, they have a possible description. The shooter is described as a man who is possibly 5 feet 10 inches tall with short dark hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack. A witness claimed that they heard gunshots, and then saw the suspect near Castleton's Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail.

Author Ron Powers posted a message on Facebook, addressing Dr. Honoree Fleming's tragic death. He wrote that the killer had potentially delivered one or two shots to his wife's head before walking away. Ron noted that Dr. Fleming was killed instantly.

Authorities conducted an autopsy on Honoree and it was determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Times Argus reported that the area of the trail where Honoree's body was found, was sealed for the purpose of investigation. They have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding Dr. Fleming's death or the suspect's whereabouts.