What happened to Howard Bragman? Tributes pour in as Hollywood PR giant passes away at 66 

Renowned Hollywood PR executive Howard Bragman reportedly passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer. The news of his demise was confirmed by his boyfriend Mike Maimone in a journal entry:

“The enormity of our shared loss can’t be overstated — Howard was a constant in so many of our lives and the brightest star in his wide constellation of friends and family.”

Another source close to Bragman’s family also confirmed the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The PR giant’s friend John Duran also took to Twitter to announce his passing:

JohnDuran @JohnDuran My dear old friend for the last 30 years passed away tonight. RIP Howard Bragman. LGBT warrior. Gentle giant. Wicked humor. Love you eternally. See you on the other side …… My dear old friend for the last 30 years passed away tonight. RIP Howard Bragman. LGBT warrior. Gentle giant. Wicked humor. Love you eternally. See you on the other side …… https://t.co/LBj2GqZ9Em

According to TMZ, Bragman was set to attend a wedding in Mexico with his partner later this month. However, he decided to get a medical checkup before traveling for what he thought was a gum infection and mild fever.

Unfortunately, health reports revealed that he was suffering from cancer. Bragman was diagnosed with the “most aggressive form of leukemia” and his disease reportedly progressed “explosively.” The PR executive was hospitalized on February 2 and passed away less than two weeks later.

Twitter shared heartfelt tributes following Howard Bragman’s death

Howard Bragman was one of the most recognized PR executives in Hollywood, remembered for his expertise in crisis management and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Bragman was associated with the entertainment PR industry for more than 40 years. He co-founded the firm BNC (Bragman Nyman Cafarelli), which later merged with PMK, and also established his own companies like Fifteen Minutes PR and La Brea Media.

As the news of Bragman’s sudden death following a tough battle with leukemia came to light, several social media users. including public figures, took to Twitter to share their heartfelt tributes while remembering the late PR executive:

NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher @ebottcher I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the death of @HowardBragman , who passed suddenly after a short battle with aggressive leukemia. His sudden illness is a reminder to live each day as if it’s our last. Rest in peace, Howard. I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the death of @HowardBragman, who passed suddenly after a short battle with aggressive leukemia. His sudden illness is a reminder to live each day as if it’s our last. Rest in peace, Howard. https://t.co/SoVor190kG

David H. Gardner - Publicist/Academic @DavidGardnerPR Let’s all take a moment. Trailblazer Howard Bragman has left this world. A true loss to the Hollywood, LBGTQ communities. I am proud to have been his friend and PR colleague. I will never forget our hike to the Hollywood sign. And how you just always called me Gardner. Let’s all take a moment. Trailblazer Howard Bragman has left this world. A true loss to the Hollywood, LBGTQ communities. I am proud to have been his friend and PR colleague. I will never forget our hike to the Hollywood sign. And how you just always called me Gardner. https://t.co/DXOGxBWpGC

Elex Michaelson @Elex_Michaelson



Howard oversaw crisis PR for scores of celebs & did extraordinary work for the LGBTQ community.



He supported me for years as a mentor, offering kindness, wisdom, & humor. RIP I’m heartbroken to learn that @HowardBragman , my friend & a PR legend, has died suddenly of cancer.Howard oversaw crisis PR for scores of celebs & did extraordinary work for the LGBTQ community.He supported me for years as a mentor, offering kindness, wisdom, & humor. RIP I’m heartbroken to learn that @HowardBragman, my friend & a PR legend, has died suddenly of cancer. Howard oversaw crisis PR for scores of celebs & did extraordinary work for the LGBTQ community. He supported me for years as a mentor, offering kindness, wisdom, & humor. RIP https://t.co/TJ2PlDdA3u

Gabrielle Carteris @TheGabrielle_C #HowardBragman I am heart broken to hear that @HowardBragman has passed away. You were a beautiful man who helped so many. I will always be grateful to have had you in my life! #RIP I am heart broken to hear that @HowardBragman has passed away. You were a beautiful man who helped so many. I will always be grateful to have had you in my life! #RIP #HowardBragman

Adrienne Maloof @AdrienneMaloof 🏻 See you on the other side 🥲 Sorry to hear about my beautiful friend Howard Bragman, who passed away suddenly. I will miss you!🏻 See you on the other side 🥲 Sorry to hear about my beautiful friend Howard Bragman, who passed away suddenly. I will miss you! 🙏🏻 See you on the other side 🥲

Steve Moyer @stevemoyerpr RIP @howardbragman You left us much too soon. Your prolific career as a star publicist will always be remembered. Condolences to your loved ones. RIP @howardbragman You left us much too soon. Your prolific career as a star publicist will always be remembered. Condolences to your loved ones.

david michaels @dmichaelsnyc Sad to hear about the passing of Howard Bragman. I enjoyed working with him and knowing him (though it's been years since we have spoken). He was always truthful and straight with me. RIP Sad to hear about the passing of Howard Bragman. I enjoyed working with him and knowing him (though it's been years since we have spoken). He was always truthful and straight with me. RIP https://t.co/0SXT1UDhOG

Houston Rhines @HoustonRhines Everyone should know what a generous and caring man Howard Bragman was. I really hope he knew how much I appreciated our friendship. I'll always regret not telling him more. Maybe he can read this on the other side and know. Everyone should know what a generous and caring man Howard Bragman was. I really hope he knew how much I appreciated our friendship. I'll always regret not telling him more. Maybe he can read this on the other side and know.

Tom Green @tomgreenlive Sorry to hear about the passing of @HowardBragman he was always kind funny and smart every time we crossed paths in Los Angeles. My condolences and sympathies to all of his friends family and loved ones. Sorry to hear about the passing of @HowardBragman he was always kind funny and smart every time we crossed paths in Los Angeles. My condolences and sympathies to all of his friends family and loved ones.

James Duke Mason @JamesDukeMason Shocked and sad about the news of @HowardBragman passing. An old friend of my Mom and Dad’s, Howard also became a friend of mine when I moved back to LA. He was a legendary publicist in Hollywood. RIP Howard- thank you for being a good friend and mentor. Will miss you Shocked and sad about the news of @HowardBragman passing. An old friend of my Mom and Dad’s, Howard also became a friend of mine when I moved back to LA. He was a legendary publicist in Hollywood. RIP Howard- thank you for being a good friend and mentor. Will miss you ❤️❤️🙏 https://t.co/uoa6mQ8QtD

Howard Bragman has worked with several well-known clients like Stevie Wonder, Cameron Diaz, Sharon Osbourne, Anna Kendrick, Monica Lewinsky, Melissa Rivers, Terrence Howard, Chaz Bono, Joe Manganiello, and Ricki Lake, among many others.

More recently, he served as the representative for talk show host Wendy Williams. Following his reputation as a crisis management expert, Bragman also appeared as a news consultant for ABC News, as well as programs like Good Morning America, Today and Larry King Live.

As a Hollywood executive and advocate for LGBTQ+ causes, Bragman also helped celebrities like actor Meredith Baxter, athlete Sheryl Swoopes and singer Chely Wright with their coming out process.

Back in 2021, Bragman contributed a $1 million endowment to establish the Howard Bragman Coming Out Fund on the facilities of the University of Michigan.

