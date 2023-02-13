What happened to Howard Bragman? Tributes pour in as Hollywood PR giant passes away at 66 

Renowned Hollywood PR executive Howard Bragman reportedly passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer. The news of his demise was confirmed by his boyfriend Mike Maimone in a journal entry:
“The enormity of our shared loss can’t be overstated — Howard was a constant in so many of our lives and the brightest star in his wide constellation of friends and family.”
Another source close to Bragman’s family also confirmed the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The PR giant’s friend John Duran also took to Twitter to announce his passing:
According to TMZ, Bragman was set to attend a wedding in Mexico with his partner later this month. However, he decided to get a medical checkup before traveling for what he thought was a gum infection and mild fever.
Unfortunately, health reports revealed that he was suffering from cancer. Bragman was diagnosed with the “most aggressive form of leukemia” and his disease reportedly progressed “explosively.” The PR executive was hospitalized on February 2 and passed away less than two weeks later.
Twitter shared heartfelt tributes following Howard Bragman’s death
Howard Bragman was one of the most recognized PR executives in Hollywood, remembered for his expertise in crisis management and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.
Bragman was associated with the entertainment PR industry for more than 40 years. He co-founded the firm BNC (Bragman Nyman Cafarelli), which later merged with PMK, and also established his own companies like Fifteen Minutes PR and La Brea Media.
As the news of Bragman’s sudden death following a tough battle with leukemia came to light, several social media users. including public figures, took to Twitter to share their heartfelt tributes while remembering the late PR executive:
Howard Bragman has worked with several well-known clients like Stevie Wonder, Cameron Diaz, Sharon Osbourne, Anna Kendrick, Monica Lewinsky, Melissa Rivers, Terrence Howard, Chaz Bono, Joe Manganiello, and Ricki Lake, among many others.
More recently, he served as the representative for talk show host Wendy Williams. Following his reputation as a crisis management expert, Bragman also appeared as a news consultant for ABC News, as well as programs like Good Morning America, Today and Larry King Live.
As a Hollywood executive and advocate for LGBTQ+ causes, Bragman also helped celebrities like actor Meredith Baxter, athlete Sheryl Swoopes and singer Chely Wright with their coming out process.
Back in 2021, Bragman contributed a $1 million endowment to establish the Howard Bragman Coming Out Fund on the facilities of the University of Michigan.