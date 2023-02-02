What happened to Jack? GoFundMe raises over $14000 as California 5-year-old survives mountain lion attack

A 5-year-old boy survived after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo on January 31, 2023. The young boy was walking near his family farm in California’s Half Moon Bay. Jack survived the attack but was left with some injuries. He sustained fractures near his eye and lacerations to his face.

The boy faced a vicious attack after the lion pounced at him. Soon after that, his mother carried him to safety. It saved the California boy’s safety, as confirmed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Jack’s aunt Amie Wagner to raise funds to meet Jack’s medical expenses. It has already raised an amount of over $16,000. Several donors have also left words of support for Jack and his family.

Evan Sernoffsky @EvanSernoffsky Jack Trexler, 5, is recovering at home after being attacked by a mountain lion Tuesday on the family's farm south of Half Moon Bay

Jack, a 5-year-old boy from California, was viciously attacked by a mountain lion while taking a stroll near his family firm in Half Moon Bay. The child survived but sustained several bruises and cuts due to the attack.

Soon after, his mother fought off the animal and took him to a safe place. Despite several injuries, Jack was saved. His aunt has described him as a “courageous” and “adventurous” kid.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched, which has already raised more than $16,000. The fundraiser initially aimed to raise $10,000. Over 200 donors have donated to Jack and his family. According to a GoFundMe post:

“Jack and his mom bravely fought off the attack but he was left with some battle wounds in the process. Jack has many lacerations, especially on his precious face, in addition to a fracture near one eye.”

Evan Sernoffsky @EvanSernoffsky A family member tells me he has several deep cuts on his face that needed to stitched up, as well as a broken bone near his eye. A family member tells me he has several deep cuts on his face that needed to stitched up, as well as a broken bone near his eye.

He further added:

“I started this GoFundMe to help Jack's parents cover medical expenses and to help them with whatever their needs are on the farm while they focus on his recovery. They are a hard-working, amazing family, dedicating their life's work to running a program for the area's homeless population on the farm, in addition to a program that serves underprivileged students.”

Jack was reportedly conscious after the attack when he was taken to the trauma center

The violent attack on the California boy happened at around 6.50 pm in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near Half Moon Bay. According to Fish and Wildlife officials, the mountain lion that attacked Jack was probably a cub. It appeared and pushed the 5-year-old to the ground and attacked him in the face first.

The young boy was reportedly conscious when he was rushed to a trauma center. Authorities are trying to identify the lion that attacked the boy by recovering DNA samples from his clothes.

Authorities say that mountain lion attacks are usually quite rare. Last September, another mountain lion attack was reported in Southern California’s Santa Clarita. A lion bit a 7-year-old boy as he was wandering in a park with his father. The youngster was attacked but only suffered minor injuries.

