On April 11, an auto theft suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jamarr Thompson, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Houston. Body-camera footage released on Wednesday, May 10, showed an intense encounter between a Houston officer identified as K. Cummins and Jamarr Thompson.

The violent encounter culminated in 44-year-old Jamarr Thompson being shot dead, as a woman, later identified as a female acquaintance, screamed in horror.

Disclaimer: This article concerns shooting-related violence and may be disturbing to some audiences. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Houston police department, in a statement, said that on April 11, Officer K. Cummins was on patrol when he found a reported stolen vehicle in a parking lot of a Family Dollar store at 12201 Martin Luther King Blvd. near East Orem.

The officer then pulled up behind the vehicle and approached the car occupied by the suspect, Jamarr Thompson, who reportedly put the car in reverse and rammed into a patrol car.

As per a statement by the HPD, while attempting to arrest the suspect, a female acquaintance, identified as Donneka Abraham, approached the vehicle and interfered with the detainment. A struggle soon ensued between the officer and the suspect, resulting in Thompson being shot at the scene.

Officials said that Jamarr Thompson was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Thompson was reportedly unarmed during the incident.

What happened during the scuffle between Jamarr Thompson and Hoston police officer K.Cummins?

On Wednesday, authorities released bodycam footage of the deadly encounter between unarmed suspect Jamarr Thompson and Officer K. Cummins.

In the video, we see a patrol vehicle pull up behind a car suspected to be stolen. Cummins then approaches the car occupied by Thompson and commands him to get out of the stolen vehicle as the suspect shakes his head, seemingly disagreeing with the officer's allegation that the vehicle was stolen.

The video then shows Thompson reversing the car and ramming into the patrol vehicle as the officer holding a stun gun tries to prevent the suspect from fleeing the scene. Moments later, Thompson’s female acquaintance approaches the duo, shortly after which Thompson leaps on top of the officer, who loses his footing and drops to the ground while the stun gun is knocked out of his hand.

The footage captures the female acquaintance, holding Cummins’ stun gun and radio, as she hovers over the duo while they wrestle on the ground. During this time, Cummins can be heard repeatedly asking the female to hand over the stun gun before we hear a gunshot go off at the scene.

Providing additional context to the incident, in a statement, the HPD said:

“During the struggle, the suspect managed to knock off Officer Cummins' radio, which prevented him from calling for assistance. The male suspect then got positioned on top of the officer and continued to physically assault Officer Cummins. Fearing for his safety, Officer Cummins discharged his duty weapon at least once and the suspect was struck.”

The officer is then seen snatching the radio off of the female acquaintance as she screams and immediately calls for backup.

Authorities said that shortly after, paramedics arrived at the scene and transferred the suspect to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female acquaintance, Donneka Abraham, was reportedly arrested and charged with interfering with public duties. Officials have said that the incident is being investigated.

Poll : 0 votes