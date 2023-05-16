What happened to Jamel Carmona? Police arrest 14-year-old boy in fatal NYC stabbing incident

New York City Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jamel Carmona on Staten Island, NYC. NYPD reported that on the night of May 10, 2023, around 9 pm, the teen allegedly knifed Jamel in the chest at the Stapleton Houses at 75 Hill Street.

As the NYPD does not publicly identify minors, the teen's name was not released, but it has been revealed that he is charged with manslaughter, assault, and illegal weapons possession.

A 14-year-old boy allegedly fatally stabbed a 36-year-old. (Image via Twitter/@CrimeInNYC)

Weapon not yet retrieved in the NYC stabbing incident

As per SILive.com, officers responded to 75 Hill Street and located Jamel, who resided in a different building in the apartment complex, collapsed in a pool of blood in a second-floor hallway area near the stairwell.

The media outlet also reported that video surveillance footage revealed Jamel Carmona entering 75 Hill Street and walking toward the accused teen. After an interaction, the confrontation became violent, and the 14-year-old allegedly stabbed Jamel.

The video surveillance footage also showed the suspect escaping the scene.

As per NYPD rules, the suspect is not publicly identified for being a minor. (Image via Facebook/Police & Law Enforcement)

SILive.com reported that the initial call to the police was for a probable gunshot wound, but the victim had a puncture injury in the upper left side of his chest, and the weapon, which is considered to be a knife, was not retrieved.

Medics rushed Jamel Carmona to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, NYC, where he was declared dead.

New York Daily News reported that the teen suspect was arrested by detectives with the 120th Precinct on the night of May 11, 2023, and the case is being investigated as gang-related. The outlet also referred to the victim, Jamel Carmona as a Bloods gang member.

Tommy Lightfoot Garrett @LightfootInHwd A 14-year-old boy was arrested for fatally stabbing a Bloods gang member more than twice his age on Staten Island.🙄 A 14-year-old boy was arrested for fatally stabbing a Bloods gang member more than twice his age on Staten Island.🙄💔

Murder rate up 250% in Staten Island, NYC

SILive.com reported that Staten Island has witnessed a huge increase in homicides this year. According to CompStat, the NYPD’s computerized system for tracking crimes throughout NYC, as of May 7, 2023, murders increased by 250% in the area.

Last time this year, two fatalities were recorded, and this year, the number has gone up to seven. The most recent numbers do not include Wednesday's stabbing, bringing the total to eight.

The fatal stabbing of Jamel Carmona makes it the eighth fatality of the year till now. (Image via Twitter/@HomicideNyc)

CompStat also revealed that almost the majority of the murders have occurred on the borough's North Shore.

According to SILive.com, so far this year, the 120th Precinct, situated in St. George, has seen a 500% rise in murders, with six occurring as of May 7 compared to one last year. The stabbing on Wednesday brings the overall count for the 120th Precinct to seven.

SILive.com also reported that there have been no murders in either of Staten Island's precincts, the 123rd, which polices the South Shore, or the 121st, which polices parts of the North and West coastlines.

