What happened to Jamie Foxx's sister, Deondra? All about his siblings as actor pays tribute on her 39th birthday 

American actor Jamie Foxx paid a heartfelt tribute to his late sister Deondra Dixon on her 39th birthday. On September 6, the 55-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of the duo where they can be seen sweetly posing for the camera while resting their heads on each other. He captioned the photo:

"Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes."

Foxx also took to his Instagram stories to share a video filmed from inside a Rolls-Royce as it halted in front of a big blue and pink attraction that was set up around the pond at the front of an unknown house. The exhibit said in large letters, "Fly High Butterfly DeOndra," and was accompanied by cardboard cutouts of presents, balloons, love, and stars, as well as smaller placards that read "we miss you."

In a separate post, Jamie Foxx shared a carousel of pictures with his late sister as they posed together on different occasions. The post comes Foxx was rushed to the hospital in April 2023 due to an unspecified medical condition. Post that, the actor gave brief updates about his health and was released from the hospital in May 2023.

Jamie Foxx's sister Deondra Dixon died in 2020

Born on September 6, 1984, Deondra Dixon was a native of Dallas, Texas. She was the daughter of Jamie Foxx's mother Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather George Dixon. Foxx, who had an age difference of 16 years between himself and her, told People Magazine in 2011:

"We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome. We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute."

In 2011, Dixon was appointed Global Down Syndrome Foundation Ambassador. She started competing in the Special Olympics when she was in the sixth grade and continued for more than nine years, helped by her close-knit family. On the website, Jamie Foxx's sister wrote that wanted to be a professional dancer and was "born to dance."

“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video 'Blame It.' I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammys!”

Jamie announced his sister's death on Instagram on October 26, 2020. Jamie remembered his sister, Deondra, with a bunch of images, noting she died a week ago on October 19, 2020.

It is presently unknown what caused Deondra's abrupt "transition," as Jamie described it because little is known about her condition prior to her death. The Foxx family has chosen to keep this aspect of their lives private, so it is unknown why she passed away so young.

Prior to her demise, Deondra was an integral part of Jamie's life, and he frequently included her in his red-carpet appearances and music videos.