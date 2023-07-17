What happened to Jason Aldean at his Hartford concert? Reason why singer ran off stage mid-perfomance, explained

Jason Aldean was performing at Xinfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, on July 15, 2023, but had to stop the show midway after he fell ill due to heat exhaustion. Aldean is currently busy with his Highway Desperado Tour, which is scheduled to conclude on October 28, 2023.

Aldean's concert venue, Xfinity Theatre, shared a post regarding his health on Instagram. The post read as follows:

"Jason has become ill and can't continue the show. We are in the process of attempting to reschedule the performance. Please stay tuned on all social media channels for updates."

Jason Aldean keeps fans updated via social media

Jason Aldean shared a video message for his fans and followers through Twitter and Instagram. In the video, he said that people have been calling him ever since he had to stop his performance midway at Xfinity Theatre.

He added that he was fine and was affected due to the high temperature of the place which led to dehydration and heat exhaustion. He also addressed a few rumors which said that he suffered a heat stroke, clarifying that the situation was not as serious as was being claimed. He further stated that he tried to complete his performance but he knew that it was of no use.

Jason added that he was provided IV fluids so that the symptoms can remain under control.

Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼

Xfinity Theatre has already announced the rescheduling of the show in an Instagram post, adding that a new date shall be announced soon. The Instagram post requested everyone to keep following the theatre's social media channels.

It also added a small update about Aldean's health, stating:

"A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance."

Jason Aldean announced the Highway Desperado Tour in February 2023

Back in February this year, Jason Aldean announced the Highway Desperado Tour which started in Bethel, New York, on July 14, 2023. The special guests on the tour include Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on February 17, 2023, and included special VIP packages with admission to pre-show Q&As and acoustic performances. The final show is scheduled to be held on October 28, 2023, at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida.

Aldean's last tour was the Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour which started on July 15, 2022. The tour covered various cities, including Boston, Dallas, and more, until it ended on October 14 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Jason's latest album, titled Georgia, was released on April 22 last year. It reached the 8th spot on the US Billboard 200 and was commercially successful.

In 2005, the 46-year-old's first album was released and received a decent response. He then continued to release more albums like Relentless, Wide Open, Night Train, and They Don't Know.