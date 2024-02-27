What happened to Jered Standing? Tributes pour in as beloved Los Angeles butcher dies aged 44

On February 22, 2024, Los Angeles butcher shop owner Jered Standing passed away in his home at the age of 44. According to Los Angeles Eater, he died by suicide, as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

Regarded for his ethical and sustainable meat sourcing, Jered Standing’s sudden and untimely demise has sent shockwaves among the Los Angeles food and restaurant community.

In the wake of his death, many have shared condolences on social media, including under his business page on Instagram called @standingsbutchery.

Internet pays tribute to Jered Standing in the aftermath of his tragic death

According to L.A. Taco, over the weekend, fellow butchers, customers, and media personalities mourned the passing of Jered Standing. For instance, Scotland’s Donald Butchers took to their Instagram Story and wrote,

“Devastated to read of your loss. The world has lost a truly inspirational man who flipped an industry on its head with his passion, drive, and determination in his own beliefs of how things should be.”

Likewise, KCRW Radio veteran Evan Kleinman wrote on Instagram, “My heart is completely broken,” adding, “May his memory be a blessing.”

A netizen shares her condolence. (Image via Instagram/ yourfriend_ava)

Others shared their tributes under @standingsbutchery’s last Instagram post. A user with the handle @yourfriend_ava stated how she knew Jered Standing “when we worked together twenty years ago at Borders,” and later ran into him when he began his business, making her both proud and inspired.

“I’ll miss his wit and kindness… Thank you. RIP my buddy,” she added, while asking for his memorial information.

Echoing a similar spirit, @ray.stclaire wrote that Jered Standing was not only the “best butcher in L.A.” but also “a good neighbor, a passionate part of the communities… and a good friend.”

A netizen shares tribute for Jered. (Image via Instagram/ ray.stclaire)

The Instagrammer then narrated a story of how Jered sent them free meat when they were ill and always looked out for them and their partner and thanked the late butcher for allowing them to shoot at his Venice business.

“Thank you for laughing at my dark humor, we shared the best laughs and jokes when we started going. Thank you for believing I would one day be healthier and successful in my endeavors that we always discussed. I never took that for granted. I’m devastated. I love you, friend. Thank you for being there,” they added.

@ray.stclaire further mentioned how Jered was “so loved and so appreciated,” while asking for memorial information as well as urging others to reach out and mourn this “sudden loss” together.

“I miss you already my dude. There will never be another you. Rest in paradise,” the tribute concluded.

Here are some other tribute messages from Instagram.

Instagrammers share condolences in the wake of the butcher's demise. (Image via Instagram/ jenniferjreichardt/ bubububuddy/ kcrwevan)

Netizens sharing tributes for Jered. (Image via Instagram/ davidthsu/ frannyfullpint)

Netizens mourn the death of Standing. (Image via Instagram/ zzzoetrope/ dggarber)

In brief, the contributions of Jered Standing

As per L.A. Eater, Jered Standing opened Standing’s Butchery in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, in 2017. Here, he practiced making pasture-raised, grass-fed meat, that ensured animal welfare. He followed a no-waste policy. Later, he also opened a Melrose Avenue butchery.

He was also the host of the popular burger joint, Burgers by Standing’s and advocated against “abusive practices ingrained in the slaughterhouse system and wider meat industry.” He focused on ethical and sustainable meat sourcing.

Before starting his business, Jered worked at the Whole Foods meat counter as well as Salt’s Cure. He then joined as the lead butcher for the now-shut-down Belcampo Meat Company.

In 2021, Standing opened a sister butchery in Venice, alongside the burger joint. Besides this, he taught his customers about closed-loop farming and other sustainable meat-producing practices via online and offline butchery classes.

As per L.A. Times, Standing was planning to open another butchery shop near Westside, while simultaneously thinking of opening a restaurant.