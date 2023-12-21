What happened to Jigg and Celly Cell? Rappers reportedly killed in double shooting in Milwaukee

Jigg and Celly Cell, two promising local rappers, fell victim to a double shooting in Milwaukee on December 18, 2023, at North 20th Street around 12:35 am local time. The incident, part of a concerning surge in homicides, remains unsolved, and the police are seeking public assistance for any information. Informants can contact the authorities at 414-935-7360 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Joevon “Jigg” Wilder, survived by his mother, grandmother, and immediate family, including a child, was described by his grandmother, Peggy Wright, as a loving and caring person. Wright shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Jigg had plans to leave the city to fully dedicate himself to his music career.

"He was a loving and caring person. He was a good father. He had a good personality. He was a character. He was laid back and chill and would just write songs. He was planning to leave the city to pursue a full time career with his music."

The double shooting involving Jigg and Celly Cell is indicative of a broader uptick in homicides throughout the city.

Expand Tweet

More about Jigg and Celly Cell and their shooting

Jigg and Celly Cell were both up and coming rappers, with the former being the more popular among the two. The rapper's song No Hook, has more than 2.5 million views on YouTube and his music and style has been praised by others in the scene. Jigg's other main success was with his collaboration with Chicken P, Fast Cash Babies, which has over 3.4 million views on the platform.

Music video director TeeGlazedIt, who collaborated with Jigg on "No Hook," praised the late rapper's star in an exclusive interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinal in 2019:

"He's got a lot of star power. He makes flawless street records. He makes good music... He's just authentic and original."

Celly Cell (not to be confused with the bay area rapper of the same name) was less popular, with more than 5000 instagram followers, among other social media presence.

Speaking about the shooting, city community organization Amani United president Elizabeth Brown, stated to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that most shootings in the city were limited to personal grievances becoming aggravated, supporting the local police's views on the matter:

"We walk through this neighborhood all hours, whenever, every day. Most of the things that happen are personal. It’s no worse than anywhere else. We have events in the park all the time and it goes without any incidents. For the most part, everybody knows each other. And most of the stuff that happens these days is domestic and personal."

Jigg is considered to have improved Milwaukee's rap scene, with views generated by his popular songs bringing attention to other rappers in the city, such as Lakeyah and Certified Trapper and their music.