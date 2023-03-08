What happened to Joe Zucchero? Tributes pour in as Mr Beef founder dies aged 69

Joseph Zucchero, popularly known as Joe Zucchero, the founder of Mr. Beef Italian stand and restaurant, passed away on March 1, 2023. He was 69. News of his demise was first shared by Eater Chicago. According to the report, Zucchero had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma for more than 20 years.

The news of his demise left fans of Mr. Beef restaurant in shock. The Italian Beef restaurant was founded by Joe Zucchero over 40 years ago, in 1979, in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Joe Zucchero's son pays tribute to his father on Instagram as tributes pour in online

Christopher Zucchero, the son of Joe Zucchero, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, where he shared a picture of Joe and wrote,

"A part of me, my family, and Mr. Beef died today. I was incredibly lucky to be this man’s son. I know this."

Christopher further wrote,

"Most don’t even get to know their dads. I lived every waking moment of my life with him in some kind of capacity. If there truly is a Heaven, I hope you’re there Dad. And I hope I get to see you again. Joesph Zachary Zucchero February 21st 1954-March 1st 2023."

Criminal Minds actor Joe Mantegna also paid tribute to Zucchero and shared a tweet in which he revealed that 35 years ago, his wife surprised him on his birthday by having a party in Chicago catered by Mr. Beef.

Joe Mantegna @JoeMantegna

R.I.P Joe Zucchero. I'm glad you were around to see the success of @TheBearFX The beat goes on. 35 years ago my wife surprised me on my birthday by having a party in Chicago catered by Mr. Beef. Thus began a friendship that has endured all these years.

Dick Durbin, the senator from Illinois, also paid tribute to Joe. He tweeted:

Senator Dick Durbin @SenatorDurbin Saddened to hear Joe Zucchero, the founder of Chicago's iconic Mr. Beef, has passed away. I'm thankful I had the opportunity to sit down with Joe back in November.



Saddened to hear Joe Zucchero, the founder of Chicago's iconic Mr. Beef, has passed away. I'm thankful I had the opportunity to sit down with Joe back in November. Sending my condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss. May he rest in peace.

Tributes continued to pour in on Twitter, with many calling Zucchero a Chicago icon.

Amanda Rivkin @amandarivkin



Omg may his memory be the biggest beefiest blessing of all 🖤 The Founder of Mr. Beef, the Legendary Chicago Italian Beef Stand, Has Died - Eater ChicagoOmg may his memory be the biggest beefiest blessing of all 🖤 chicago.eater.com/2023/3/6/23627… The Founder of Mr. Beef, the Legendary Chicago Italian Beef Stand, Has Died - Eater ChicagoOmg may his memory be the biggest beefiest blessing of all 🖤 chicago.eater.com/2023/3/6/23627…

☀️ hi im huma ☀️ @WimminsRea Mr. Beef died ☹️ RIP to a Chicago icon Mr. Beef died ☹️ RIP to a Chicago icon

danny hensel @dannyhensel A sad loss for Chicago. I interviewed Joe last year for a story, and talked with him a number of times. Couldn't have been a nicer guy. RIP chicago.eater.com/2023/3/6/23627… A sad loss for Chicago. I interviewed Joe last year for a story, and talked with him a number of times. Couldn't have been a nicer guy. RIP chicago.eater.com/2023/3/6/23627…

Cooney Funeral Home also shared an obituary on Joe and wrote,

"Joe was able to build his restaurant into a Chicago staple over the last 40+ years, through his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, over the shared love of food."

When will the visitation for Joe Zucchero take place? Know all about Mr. Beef restaurant

As per the reports of CBS News, the visitation for Joe Zucchero will take place on March 11 at 9 am at Park Ridge's Cooney Funeral Home.

For the uninitiated, Mr. Beef restaurant recently garnered popularity as it was featured on the acclaimed FX restaurant drama The Bear. The popular Italian stand was an initiative of Zucchero and his brother Dominic. They opened it in 1979 and served slow-cooked sandwiches at a reasonable price.

Mr. Beef restaurant went through various ups and downs and was about to shut down in 2009 due to bank loan proceedings. However, they survived and managed to become popular for their good quality food. Notably, Mr. Beef's sandwich is known to be one of the best and most iconic foods in Chicago.

