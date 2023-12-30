What happened to Jordan Rishel? Tributes pour in as WCCF executive dies in accident tragedy 

The Washington County, Nebraska community is mourning the loss of Jordan Rishel. The Washington County Board member died in a car accident on Thursday night, an investigation into the same is ongoing.

According to KETV, Jordan Rishel drove into a slippery area on the road and crashed into a pickup truck. The Nebraska State Patrol, who are handling the case revealed that the incident took place at approximately 7 p.m. Their official statement read:

“Preliminary investigation shows that a Jeep Wrangler was westbound on Highway 30 when it lost control in slick driving conditions, entered the eastbound lane, and struck a Ford F-150.”

They went on to add that Jordan Rishel died at the scene. The occupants of the Ford vehicle were transported to the hospital after they sustained what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

KETV also revealed that the Blair-native was on her way to Fremont to visit her boyfriend, when the accident took place near Arlington.

Law enforcement shared that the Washington County Community Foundation executive director was 45 years old at the time of passing.

“She’s not replaceable”: Tributes pour in as Jordan Rishel passes away

Not only did Jordan Rishel serve as the Director of the Blair Chamber of Commerce for 11 years but she also served on the Washington County Board between 2018 and 2022.

According to KETV, she was also on the board of a charity thrift store and foot pantry Joseph’s Coat in Blair.

The Washington County Board Chairman, Steve Dethlefs released a statement following the New York native’s passing. He said:

“She was a trusted and valued Board member during her four-year term. Further, Jordan worked tirelessly to improve the County and the City of Blair… The county has lost a true servant, leader, and more importantly a friend. The Board expresses our deepest condolences to the Rishel family.”

Washington County Food Pantry’s Denise Cada also shared that Jordan Rishel was the "face" of the county and the community was "what she lived for." Cada went on to reveal that Rishel took part in several activities in her locality.

A Washington County Community Foundation employee, Milt Heinrich also described Rishel in an interview as "one of the building blocks" at the bottom of the organization. He also reiterated that she loved her neighborhood in numerous ways.

Heinrich also revealed that Jordan Rishel would fill the offices with Christmas gifts which would eventually go to families in need during the festival season.

One of Rishel’s key contributions was starting the Washington County Gives, which raises money for non-profit organizations. The co-founder of the same, Ryan Palmer said:

“We'll trudge on, but with a light like hers, it's going to be hard. She's not replaceable. There's nobody like Jordan.”

According to KETV, she is survived by her two children who are reportedly 15 and 19 years old. Details about their father remained unclear at the time of writing this article.

Details about the funeral arrangements were not released to the public at the time of writing this article.