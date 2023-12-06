What happened to Joseph Tyler Goodson? Investigation underway as Alabama podcaster killed in police standoff

On December 3, 2023, 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson of Woodstock, Alabama, was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement officers. He featured in the popular podcast S-Town, which followed events in a rural Alabama community.

Fox News reported that during the confrontation, the Alabama podcaster allegedly brandished a gun, which led to him being shot by the officers.

A statement by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency mentioned that special agents with the agency's State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting that led to the death of Joseph Tyler Goodson.

Joseph Tyler Goodson was shot after barricaded himself in a house in Woodstock

The Tuscaloosa News reported that on the morning of December 3, 2023, the Woodstock Police Department responded to a 'call for service' in the 500 block of Georgia Loop in Bibb County.

According to the report, upon responding, officers found that Joseph Tyler Goodson had barricaded himself in a residence in Woodstock. A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated that multiple law enforcement officers from several agencies were dispatched to the location during the standoff.

WIAT reported that in a statement, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wrote:

"A multitude of law enforcement officers from various agencies responded to the scene to assist. During the course of the incident, Goodson brandished a gun at officers. Goodson was shot and later pronounced deceased."

On the day of the incident, prior to the shooting, Goodson allegedly posted a message on his Facebook account, as per WIAT.

"Police bout to shoot me down in my own yard," he reportedly wrote.

Fox News reported that Goodson's Facebook profile, on which the post was allegedly shared, has since been deleted.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has yet to mention the reason behind the initial call to the residence. The Tuscaloosa News reported that the findings of the investigation by the agency will be handed over to the Bibb County District Attorney's Office.

Woodstock Mayor addresses the case

The S-Town podcast, which was released in March 2017, is about the life of John B. McLemore, his relationship with Joseph Tyler Goodson, and the town of Woodstock. The podcast has been downloaded millions of times and has received a Peabody Award as well.

As per USA Today, Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said in a statement:

"I know that everyone wants answers and details, myself included. Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast. Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many."

WIAT reported that Goodson worked as a tattoo artist and plant worker before the release of the podcast. According to the report by The Tuscaloosa News, John B. McLemore, a restorer of antique clocks, died by suicide before the podcast came out.