What happened to Julia Black? Lakeland obituary details emerge as community mourns loss of Harrison junior

Julia Black, a junior in the Orchestra program at Harrison School for the Arts, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 27,22023, after succumbing to sudden cardiac arrest caused by a pericardial infection.

Per the teen’s obituary, the 16-year-old Lakeland, Florida, native passed away on Friday night. The teen, who was described as a talented musician, was reportedly the lead oboist in the orchestra.

While the circumstances that led up to the teen’s passing are unknown, news of her sudden demise reverberated through the Lakeland community, who were seemingly devastated in the wake of her passing.

Tribute pours in as Harrison School for the Arts student Julia Black passes way

In the wake of the tragic passing of Julia Black, community members are mourning the death of the Harrison junior described as an honor student who actively volunteered in her community.

Per Julia Black’s obituary, published in The Ledger, Black was described as a fiercely kind teenager and a beloved teammate on the varsity volleyball squad at Lakeland High School.

The St. Paul Volleyball camp in Lakeland paid tribute to the late teen who reportedly coached girls in the sport since 2021. In a Facebook post, the camp described Black as a great mentor who inspired teens to pursue the sport.

“She has been coaching with our clinics since I took over in 2021. She loved and encouraged so many young athletes who were embarking on this sport. She was such a great light and asset to our crew, beautiful inside and out. She always had a way to make the players have fun while continuing to work hard.”

The Harrison School of Arts also penned an emotional tribute to Black, who served as Vice President of the Arts Council and Vice President of the National English Honor Society.

“Julia will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones. Please keep Julia’s family in your thoughts and prayers while also respecting their space and privacy during this time of grief. We will have grief support and counseling services available Monday on campus for students and staff.”

Julia Black's funeral services will be held on Thursday

Black’s Obituary described the teen as a compassionate individual who always led with integrity. Meanwhile, the teen’s family said that they have opened a Julia C. Black Memorial Fund at the GiveWell Community Foundation in memory of the teen to honor her passion for the arts.

As the community continues to grapple with the devastating loss, the teen's family announced that funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

“Services will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33813. Private burial at Oak Hill Burial Park.”

Julia Black is survived by her parents, Jenny Rebecca and Norman Larry Black, Jr., her brother, Varn Michael Black, and her friend, Calum Muldoon.