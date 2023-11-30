What happened to Kameran Bedsole? 11-year-old girl arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Iberia Parish

On November 14, 2023, the body of 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole was located by Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies in the 4700 block of Jasper Road. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to the injuries.

On November 28, 2023, following an arrest warrant issued by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office apprehended an 11-year-old female juvenile. In the shocking turn of events, she is a suspect in the murder case of Kameran Bedsole.

According to authorities, the 11-year-old, who is a former resident of Iberia Parish, was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities are expecting to make more arrests in the murder of Kameran Bedsole

KLYF reported that following the discovery of the body on November 14, 2023, the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Kameran Bedsole. He is a resident of New Iberia, located about 135 miles west of New Orleans. Authorities pursued the investigation of the case as a homicide.

A press release by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office read,

"On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, acting on a warrant from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an 11-year-old female juvenile, formerly residing in Iberia Parish as a suspect in the murder of Kameran Bedsole on November 14, 2023. The juvenile was arrested on the following charges: LA RS 14:30 First Degree Murder."

Miami Herald reported that the suspect's identity was not publicly disclosed because she was a juvenile.

A report by The Acadiana Advocate stated that, as per authorities, the 11-year-old suspect is not related to Kameran.

According to Louisiana Radio Network, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux mentioned that the sheriff's office is not releasing any additional details at the time.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office reported that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and further arrests are expected in the course of the investigation.

Friends and loved ones mourn the death of Kameran Bedsole

Miami Herald reported that friends and loved ones shared posts on social media to remember Kameran Bedsole. On November 26, 2023, Nicole Ash, who claimed to be his girlfriend, wrote on Facebook,

"If I could turn back the hands of time I would have held you tighter the last time we hugged, or just told you exactly how I felt. There will never be another loving and kindhearted boyfriend like you … Until I see you again I'll keep you close to my heart forever."

According to the report by the Miami Herald, Richaline Castille made a Facebook post on November 25, 2023, that read,

"I miss our laughs, (our) crazy talks and you always being here for me and my family. I will never find another friend like you, my brother from another mother!"

On November 15, 2023, Chris Hartwell shared a post in memory of Kameran, mentioning him as a "very genuine person."