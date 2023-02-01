What happened to Keylin Chavez-Dominguez? Missing Rockville woman found dead after a month of disappearance

Keylin Chavez-Dominguez, who was reported missing on January 2, was found dead in Monterey County on Saturday afternoon. Police have classified the investigation as a murder investigation.

At around 2 pm on Saturday, police officers from several local departments responded to a report of a "suspicious situation" and discovered a female body at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park.

Officials identified the body as the missing woman, 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez. They sent her remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The investigation led to major traffic delays at the ICC in Montgomery County as county police and U.S. Park Police worked at the scene.

While it is still unclear how Keylin Chavez-Dominguez died, police are treating it as a homicide case. Officials do not have any potential suspects in the case and are asking the public for help.

Keylin Chavez-Dominguez was allegedly seen with a man before her disappearance one month ago

Keylin Chavez-Dominguez, a 20-year-old Honduran woman, left her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda on December 31 and did not return. She was reported missing by her family who last saw her on December 30. The search for the missing woman went on for almost a month before her body was discovered on Saturday.

According to a witness who saw her on December 31, she was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male. In a press release posted on Friday, January 27, the Montgomery County Department of Police said:

"A witness claims to have seen her leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings and dark colored boots."

The press release also provided a physical description of Keylin Chavez-Dominguez.

"Chavez-Dominguez is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has short brown hair, green eyes and braces. She has a tattoo on her right arm of roses and a hummingbird and piercings in both her ears and nose."

While the search was ongoing, Keylin Chavez-Dominguez's cousin spoke to Telemundo 44. Alexis Chávez told the Washington Station:

"I ask all the people that if they see it - we have decided to give a reward to the people who can see it and call us at my number, which is 301-676-3175. And we give a reward of $1,000 to the people who can give us information about her or to the authorities in particular."

Chavez-Dominguez's former partner, who was also contacted by Telemundo 44, said that her current partner had reached out to him for information following her disappearance.

They said:

"I found out the next day that it was December 31, Saturday, when her current partner writes to me on the phone, to my mobile, and also made me some calls. He was the one who notified me that he didn't know, that he had no idea where he was. So he asked me if he had any kind of knowledge of her, if he knows any whereabouts of her."

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is also being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

