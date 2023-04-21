What happened to Koko Da Doll? Transgender star of Sundance documentary dies aged 35

Kokomo City star Koko Da Doll passed away in Atlanta on April 18, 2023, at the age of 35. D. Smith, the director of Kokomo City, paid tribute to Koko on Instagram and revealed that she was fatally shot in Atlanta. Stating that Koko was a victim of violence against black transgender women, Smith added:

"I wanted to create images that didn't show the trauma or the statistics of murder of Transgender lives. I wanted to create something fresh and inspiring. I did that. We did that! But here we are again."

The post concluded by stating that it was hard to process Koko's demise but that she had given encouragement to everyone and would inspire the world with her story. Smith also wrote that she showed everyone that life is beautiful and will inspire the upcoming generations, adding that no one will ever forget her.

The Atlanta Police Department stated that a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on April 18. While investigators did not reveal the dead woman's name, she was declared dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, further investigation is being conducted to find the main cause behind the incident, and other details are expected to be revealed soon.

Koko Da Doll was known for her appearance in the documentary titled Kokomo City

Koko Da Doll also pursued her career as a rapper (Image via itshollywoodkoko/Instagram)

Koko Da Doll's real name was Rasheeda Williams. Although the transgender actress was popular for her performance in Kokomo City, she was also a rapper. Her first album, Bulletproof, was released in January last year.

She then gained recognition for her appearance in the documentary film Kokomo City, released in 2013. The main storyline of the documentary depicted the lives of four black trans s*x workers while they were forced to face the differences between the black community and themselves.

The documentary was helmed by popular musician D. Smith. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year and received positive feedback from critics and the audience. After the premiere, Koko Da Doll posted a video on Instagram and wrote that she would be the reason there would be more opportunities for transgender girls. She added:

"I would like to start off by saying thank you so much to @truedsmith @flea_market_gucci for giving me this opportunity, and for believing in me, and wanting to get my story out so beautifully thank you so much what you've done here for me is going to save a lot of lives."

Magnolia Pictures has acquired the theatrical rights to the film, which is scheduled for release sometime this year.

