What happened to Kyle Echarri's sister? Tributes pour in as singer mourns death of younger sibling

Popular singer and actor Kyle Echarri's sister Bella recently passed away at the age of 12. Her cause of death has not been revealed, but she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in June 2022.

Echarri paid tribute to Bella on his Instagram page on April 5, where he shared a few pictures that featured glimpses of Bella's childhood to the time she grew up. Kyle wrote in the caption that he loves her and added:

"I already miss your hugs/kisses for Manong whenever he was sad and your cheers for whenever I was on stage. Now more than anything I'm happy to know that you're done with the year of fighting something you never deserved… you can finally smile, sing, dance, swim, and eat again. And don't worry I know I didn't lose my sister… I just got a new angel. I love you ta, Forever."

Kyle Echarri's sister was diagnosed with a brain tumor

Bella was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year. Kyle Echarri revealed the news via Instagram on June 22, 2022, where he posted photos, including ones from their childhood alongside the happy moments they spent with each other throughout the years.

Kyle started by writing that Bella had been his world since the day she was born. He revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor the previous month but did not reveal anything as she did not want him to get stressed. The post added:

"To say it hurts is an understatement… I love this girl 10x more than I love myself. She has finished her radiation treatment and now I'm asking for everyone's prayers for my baby sister. She's the most beautiful, smart, and amazing little kid that I will love forever. We have all high hopes and I'm hoping everyone can help pray for complete healing for my little girl."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain tumor refers to the growth of cells in or near the brain. It can happen in or near the brain tissue. The treatment for a brain tumor depends on its kind, size, and location, which can range from very small to very large. It can be treated with surgery and radiation therapy.

Tributes pour in for Kyle Echarri's sister

Kyle Echarri's sister was only 12 years old at the time of death. Considering that she died at a very young age, Echarri's post was flooded with tributes from his fans and followers:

Apart from Bella, Kyle also has an older brother, Anthony. The trio was born to Jose "Joe" Echarri and Marie Paradillo-Echarri.

Kyle is currently a well-known name in the entertainment industry. He has released four albums so far, along with six singles. He has been featured in TV shows like ASAP, Huwang Kang Mangaba, Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10, The Iron Heart, and more.

