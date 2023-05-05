What happened to Leah Patterson? Tributes pour in in wake of Richmond VA rafting tragedy

26-year-old Leah Patterson died after her raft overturned at around 3 pm local time on May 2 on the river near Hollywood Rapids. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the tragic incident and rushed Leah Patterson to the hospital immediately, however, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Upon preliminary investigation, law enforcement officials claimed that they could not find any indications of foul play in Leah Patterson's tragic demise. Along with Patterson, another rafter also fell into the water when the raft overturned.

Members of the community and Leah's friends and family are trying to cope with the tragic loss. Richmond fire officials stated that on Tuesday, the river was above 7 feet deep and that the rafters took adequate safety precautions.

26-year-old experienced rafter Leah Patterson died in a rafting accident on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

At around 3 pm on Tuesday, a group of experienced rafters including Leah Patterson fell into the Jams River near Hollywood Rapids. Officials confirmed that the rafters took necessary safety precautions before going into the waters. According to Karl Schmidt, the President of Riverside Outfitters:

“[Leah] brought joy and happiness to her friends, family, and the community. The last 48 hours have been difficult for Richmond's paddling community. Richmond's paddling community is a tight-knit group and the loss of Leah Patterson is tragic.”

At around 3:30 pm local time on Tuesday, Patterson along with another rafter were pulled out of the water after their raft overturned. Rescue crews arrived at the site, and administered life-saving measures including CPR to Leah. She was soon taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Schmidt further revealed that any additional details regarding the tragic incident that killed Patterson, have not yet been revealed to respect the privacy of those involved in the incident.

He continued by saying:

“The accident that occurred and resulted in Leah's passing on May 2nd was a non-commercial private boating accident involving skilled paddlers who were paddling within their ability level. More accident details may surface over time, but we don't need to know those exact details in order to support Leah's family and friends.”

Authorities claimed that they did not find any evidence of foul play in Leah's death

Karl Schmidt stated that it is completely alright to enjoy water activities on the James River, however, it is important to understand river safety and people should be educated regarding the same. Apart from Leah Patterson, the other rafter rescued from the accident, is reportedly doing better.

Leah's near and dear ones are grieving her loss and her co-worker Kerith said:

“Leah LIVED. She took full advantage of every morsel that life has to offer.”

Leah's obituary mentioned that the world is a "dimmer place without her" as it read:

"There would be few to say they were not touched by her light. The joy and unabashed fervor for living life to the fullest and the importance of staying in the moment was her style. She believed in being fully present for each person she was with. #LeahRaeofSun was a sunbeam to everyone."

It continued:

“Leah created family wherever she went. Her loss is grieved by so many friends and family. There would be few to say they were not touched by her light. The joy and unabashed fervor for living life to the fullest and the importance of staying in the moment was her style.”

Authorities have mentioned that they did not find evidence of foul play, and have asked individuals with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sergeant J. Bridges.

Poll : 0 votes