What happened to Leslie Stone? Suspect arrested as woman in a motorized wheelchair fatally struck on Christmas eve

A devastating incident shook the community of Lakeland, Florida, on Christmas Eve, as Leslie Stone, a 40-year-old woman, lost her life in a tragic collision involving a motorized wheelchair and a vehicle. The accused, Howard Mathes Bennett, 67, faces charges of DUI manslaughter and related offenses following the fatal accident.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the dreadful collision occurred on West Pipkin Road in Lakeland, a town situated approximately 55 miles southwest of Orlando. Bennett, driving a 2019 Mazda CX5, allegedly struck Stone, who was utilizing a powered wheelchair mobility device on the same road, resulting in her tragic demise just before the intersection with Fairfield Drive.

The first responders who arrived at the scene noticed that Bennett seemed intoxicated. It showed that his judgment and behavior might have been affected.

His alleged drunken state was evident through physical indicators such as stumbling, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Subsequent breath tests revealed a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) nearly twice the legal limit.

The area where the accident occurred (Image via X/Accidentlocal)

Unraveling the details of Leslie Stone's fatal collision

Howard Mathes Bennett, a resident of Plant City, Florida, was heading east in a silver 2019 Mazda CX5 when his vehicle collided with Leslie Stone.

Stone, utilizing a powered wheelchair mobility device, was also heading east on West Pipkin Road. First responders on the scene quickly noted Bennett's apparent intoxication, observing signs such as stumbling, bloodshot and watery eyes, and slurred speech.

Howard Mathes Bennett at the site of the alleged drunk driving incident resulting in the fatal injury of Leslie Stone (Image via Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon further assessment, Bennett's behavior prompted law enforcement to conduct a field sobriety test, leading to his subsequent arrest.

"The deputies who arrived observed Bennett stumbling while walking and using their patrol vehicle for support, and that he had bloodshot and watery eyes and spoke with slurred speech," the sheriff’s office release states. They could even smell alcohol on Bennett's breath.

Further confirming their suspicions, Bennett underwent a detailed field sobriety test. Law&Crime reports he provided two breath samples, measuring. 159 G/210 L and 158 G/210 L, both significantly surpassing the state's legal limit of 0.08 G/210 L.

In custody, Bennett now faces the consequences of his alleged actions. He has been charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI.15 or higher with property damage, and DUI with property damage, as per the Miami Herald.

The community grieves Leslie Stone's absence during the holidays

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd conveyed heartfelt condolences, stating:

“Our prayers are with Ms. Stone’s family. To lose a loved one this way is awfully tragic, but especially during the holiday season. We hope and pray our citizens will make better choices than this suspect did — please celebrate the holidays responsibly.”

Leslie Stone (Image via Jasmine Ritz by GoFundMe)

Abdulia Wenses, sister of Leslie Stone, shared memories with WTVT, recalling the moments leading up to the loss.

"We had seen her 20 minutes before she walked out that door and everything was fine. Just ten minutes later, I’m driving down the road and she is laying there in a body bag." Wenses expressed.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her neighbor, Jasmine Ritz, Stone was a mother of three. Stone is survived by her mother, sister, and three children, aged three, 17, and 24. One of her children, aged 17, is living with autism.

Wenses expressed the impact of Stone's absence, especially during the holiday season. Speaking to FOX13, she said:

"We woke up Christmas morning without a sister, without a daughter, without a mother. These kids without their mom here, it wasn’t Christmas. There won’t be another happy holiday in this household."

Remembering Leslie Stone (Image via Jasmine Ritz through GoFundMe)

As per the jail records reviewed by Law&Crime, Howard Mathes Bennett was then taken into the Polk County Jail and is being held there without bond.

Leslie Stone's sudden passing in a tragic accident has left a deep impact on everyone who knew her.