What happened to Lorena Gayle Mosley? Human remains found in Nevada in 1997 identified as 41-year-old woman

The human remains found in Nevada about 26 years back have been identified as 41-year-old Lorena Gayle Mosley. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office made the announcement on Friday, November 24, 2023. Back in June 1997, rock climbers discovered Mosley's body.

The Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner, Dr. Laura D. Knight, spoke in a press conference and said that new technology allowed the discovery of the first lead in the cold case. After the identification was done, the victim's next of kin was identified to collect the remains. Authorities are now working to find further evidence and details regarding the 1997 cold case.

1997 cold case reopened after authorities identified the remains as Lorena Gayle Mosley, who was found dead by a group of rock climbers

The case dates back to June 9, 1997, when rock climbers discovered a female body in Washoe County. An autopsy was conducted, however, not much was concluded due to "severe decompositional changes to her body." The case was still ruled a homicide, "due to the circumstances." Dr. Laura D. Knight spoke about it in a recent news conference, where she said,

"This is the first lead in over 20 years on this cold case, made possible through new technology and innovation, and the generosity of donors. I am deeply gratified to be able to give Ms. Mosley the dignity of being laid to rest with her name."

Expand Tweet

For 26 years, authorities couldn't determine the identity of the remains until recently. 41-year-old Lorena Gayle Mosley's body was discovered under the rocks 26 years back. The identification was possible through the partnership between the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Othram Inc. Othram compared the victim's DNA profile on the appropriate database and found Mosley.

Due to the advanced decomposition stage, the victim's exact cause of death couldn't be identified

A fundraiser has been launched on DNASolved.com. It aims to collect funds to cover the costs of the tests and the further investigation. The fundraiser has also reported that several other items were recovered in 1997. These items include a pair of dark blue dungaree trousers, size 5.5 light gray and white athletic shoes, white socks, and a black padded long-sleeve jacket. When she was found, Lorena Gayle Mosley was allegedly wearing several rings, a bracelet, and a watch.

Authorities also managed to discover other details about Mosley's remains. She allegedly had brown hair and was about 5 feet 2 inches tall when she died. Other details, like her eye color, could not be determined under the given conditions. The fundraiser post on DNASolved.com read,

"Due to the condition of the woman's remains, the cause of her death could not be determined."

Expand Tweet

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they would continue the investigation now that they also have the first lead in the case. Authorities have further urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the case. Lorena Gayle Mosley's body has further been claimed by her family.