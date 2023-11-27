What happened to Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson? Tributes pour in as beloved serviceman passes away

The former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson died on November 26, 2023. The same was confirmed when his family shared a post on Facebook on Sunday afternoon. They asked netizens to pray for them during this "extremely difficult time" and wrote:

"I cannot believe I am making this post, but word is getting out, so I wanted to let you all know that Matt has unexpectedly passed away. P and I are unfortunately out of town and making our way back. We do not have any answers at this time and just ask for prayers during this extremely difficult time. He fought like hell these last 4 years and will missed more than words can ever describe."

Matt Dawson faced significant injuries on January 11, 2020, following a line-of-duty car accident that claimed the lives of Lieutenant Eric Hill from Lubbock Fire and Police Officer Nicholas Reyna. Dawson suffered brain injuries, leading to lasting problems, as reported by lubbockonline.

After a strenuous recovery, he returned home in August 2020, actively supporting the 5-5-5 Safety Initiative initiated by Eric Hill's parents. In April 2022, Dawson retired from the Lubbock Fire Department, and in June 2022, he received recognition as an Unsung Hero in Lubbock for his bravery and dedication. The Matt Dawson Act was subsequently passed in his name.

Social media users share heartfelt messages for Matt Dawson as the news of his demise came to light

As people came across the news of the demise of Matt, they started sharing tributary messages for him. Several people reacted by saying that it grieves them to hear about this. Others reacted by saying that they were sending prayers for Matt and his family.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@DawsonStrong972)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@DawsonStrong972)

Rep. Carl Tepper also shared a statement about Matt's demise, in which he said:

"I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Matt Dawson. Indeed the entire city is affected by this. Matt served his community well, even after the accident. He was loved by many. Deepest condolences to his family and his team of responders."

It is also worth noting that the Matt Dawson Act was enacted into law in June 2023. It marks a pivotal change in Texas workers' compensation regulations. Prior to this legislation, the state's laws limited lifetime benefits for brain injuries to cases of imbecility or insanity.

With the Matt Dawson Act, workers who experience a brain injury in the course of their duty can now receive lifetime wage benefits if the injury results in a "permanent, major neurocognitive disorder or psychotic disorder."

Beyond expanding the coverage for eligible injuries, the Act also extends these crucial benefits to volunteer first responders. This landmark legislation reflects a commitment to better support and protect those who risk their well-being in service to their communities.