What happened to Maria Cruz de la Cruz? Florida teacher killed in suspected murder-suicide

A Florida elementary school teacher Maria Cruz de la Cruz died on Saturday, September 2, 2023, after she sustained injuries in an alleged murder-suicide. The 51-year-old teacher was found critically wounded alongside a man at a home in Palmetto Estates, Miami-Date County on Friday.

An alleged gunman reportedly shot Maria and the unidentified male before taking his own life. The case is currently under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder, suicide, and gun violence. Discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

While the Miami-Dade officials identified Maria Cruz de la Cruz as one of the victims, they are yet to release the names of the other individuals involved in the shooting. Additionally, since the investigation of the alleged murder-suicide is still in its early stages, the police haven't given any potential reason behind the shooting. However, they told the local press that they plan to find out whether the household had a history of domestic violence.

The timeline of Maria Cruz de la Cruz's death

According to the New York Post, the victim, Maria Cruz de la Cruz was a mathematics teacher at Doral Academy K-8 Charter. She had worked at the school for over ten years and was a popular teacher known for her enthusiasm for teaching.

Her neighbors reported that Maria was a new resident of the area along with the people who were supposedly involved in the fatal shooting. However, the officials are yet to confirm the nature of the relationships between the people present during the attack.

In the early hours of Friday, September 1, 2023, at around 4:20 am, Miami-Dade County authorities entered the Palmetto Estates home after receiving reports of gunfire. One neighbor told NBC that she saw officers approaching the building with their guns drawn, leading to shock among the residents of the small community.

When officials entered the home, they found the suspected gunman dead with Maria Cruz de la Cruz and another male with injuries. A third woman, also unidentified, was left unharmed at the scene. One day after the shooting, officials confirmed that the 51-year-old teacher had died of her wounds.

In an official statement released via WTVJ, Doral Academy Principal Eleonora Cuesta paid tribute to the late teacher.

Principal Cuesta made the announcement with a heavy heart and discussed Maria's compassion, commitment, and love for her students. The principal added that all of that had left an "indelible mark" on everyone at the school.

“In these difficult times, our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her daughters,” the principal said.

In the wake of Maria's death, the Doral Academy organized a GoFundMe page in order to help support her two surviving daughters. As of September 4, the initiative has raised over $29,000 of its $100,000 goal.

As mentioned earlier, police are still investigating the shooting.