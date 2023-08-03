What happened to Maria Ignacia Celedon? 28-year-old Chilean influencer dies in tragic car crash

Maria Ignacia Celedon, a 28-year-old Chilean influencer who was popularly known as MaruRockets on social media, met with a tragic car crash that cut short her promising career. The incident occurred in Chile and resulted in the untimely death of six individuals, including Celedon. The Chilean influencer passed away on July 31, 2023.

Over the years, Maria Ignacia Celedon had amassed a large following on various platforms, captivating audiences with her charming personality, creativity, and positive energy. She boasted 26,000 devoted fans on Instagram and nearly 10,000 enthusiastic supporters on Twitch. Her digital presence revolved around her love for gaming, which she shared passionately with her audience.

With her engaging content and enthusiasm, Maria captivated the hearts of many, drawing them into her world of gaming adventures. Through her skillful gameplay and warm personality, she fostered a sense of camaraderie among her followers, creating a vibrant and supportive community that extended far beyond the virtual realm.

The tragic accident that took the life of Maria Ignacia Celedon likely occurred due to poor road conditions

Tragedy struck on July 31 when Maria Ignacia Celedón, accompanied by her partner, popular YouTuber Ignacio Carrasco (DimeNacho), and fellow influencer Yang Hsin (ShiniPan), met with a fatal accident. The collision occurred between a taxi and a private vehicle, leading to six fatalities that included Maria Ignacia Celedón.

The incident unfolded amidst challenging road conditions, which was compounded by frost in the region and likely played a role in the tragic outcome. However, Ignacio Carrasco made it out alive despite sustatining several life-threatening injuries.

In one of his last posts on social media, Maria Ignacia Celedon's partner, Ignacio Carrasco, shared his feelings of love and respect for her. He talked about how much she meant to him and how she had influenced his life in a big way.

He further expressed the special bond they shared and the journey the couple had experienced together. Ignacio's heartfelt words showed just how much Maria had touched his heart and how important she was to him.

Ignacio's sister also gave an update about the accident and asked people to pray for her brother and to keep Maria in their prayers

After the accident, Ignacio Carrasco's sister, Sofía, who also has a YouTube channel, shared an update on her brother's health. She told The Sun that Ignacio had a broken collarbone and a lung injury, but he is in the hospital and in a stable condition.

Sofía expressed her gratitude to everyone who sent messages and showed concern. She thanked them from the bottom of her heart. Although Ignacio is reportedly in a stable condition after the accident, their family is going through a difficult time.

Ignacio's sister also asked people to keep Maria in their prayers so that she can rest in peace.