What happened to Melissa Sue Casterman? Husband arrested after killing wife over an argument

Melissa Sue Casterman, a 45-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan was killed after she was allegedly struck by her drunk husband on a Michigan highway. The couple reportedly got into an argument on the morning of Friday, September 15, 2023. According to The Kansas City Star, Melissa pulled their car over and got out. She then crossed the road and began walking. Meanwhile, her husband, Mark Lazon Casterman, got into the driver's seat and made a U-turn before allegedly hitting Melissa.

Mark Casterman faces several charges including those related to murder and driving under the influence. Police received a report of a car crash and found the body of Melissa Sue Casterman upon their arrival at the scene.

Mason County Sheriff Kim C. Cole spoke for a news release and said Melissa's death was a tragic incident that has affected the entire community.

Melissa Sue Casterman was allegedly run over and killed by her husband following an argument

The Mason County Sheriff's Office reported that they received a call on September 15, 2023, informing them of a car crash on Freeman Road in Free Soil Township. As mentioned earlier, upon arrival, they found the body of 45-year-old Melissa Sue Casterman who was allegedly struck by her husband Mark Lazon Casterman.

Mark was arrested at the scene and is facing several charges. These include murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating on a suspended or revoked license while causing death, and operating while intoxicated. Police immediately began an investigation and collected evidence from the victim, the vehicle that hit her, and the roadway.

They also began looking into available security footage from the area along with tire marks to figure out the chain of events that took place. Authorities claimed that the Castermans were driving south on US 31 near Freeman Road when they began having an argument.

As mentioned earlier, Melissa was driving and she pulled the car over before getting out and crossing the road along the highway. She began walking southbound along the northbound shoulder of the highway.

Shortly after this, Mark moved to the driver's seat and drove past his wife twice. He then took a U-turn, accelerated southbound on US 31, and crossed the centerline. Mark traveled down the northbound shoulder and hit Melissa Sue Casterman with his car.

The case is currently under investigation

Police have confirmed that the victim died as soon as she was hit by the car. After Mark's arrest, a bond of $100,000 has also been issued in his name.

According to Sheriff Kim C. Cole

"Although I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness, I am grateful to our investigators," Sheriff Kim C. Cole said about Melissa's accident.

Cole added that the investigators worked tirelessly over the weekend to put the case together. The Sheriff added that they worked with the commitment to find the truth and seek justice for Melissa Sue Casterman.

Felipe Martinez Jr., Melissa's nephew uploaded a heartfelt note on Facebook, about her. Martinez described his aunt as someone who was sweet, caring and had a big open heart. Felipe's post promised Melissa that the family would keep her son protected and safe and would make him into the man she would have wanted him to be.

The case is currently under investigation, and authorities have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information.