What happened to Michael Grimm? America's Got Talent winner sparks concern online

Musician Michael Grimm was taken to the hospital last week due to an unknown health issue. His wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, revealed that he is still in the ICU, and she posted an 11-minute video through her husband's official Instagram page, giving an update on his current condition.

Lucie stated that Grimm was hospitalized after he seemed to be sick and there was a change in his behavior. She mentioned that Grimm is unconscious, although he is still breathing.

Lucie said in the video that Grimm has to get one of his vocal cords repaired after being on a ventilator, and this leaves him without any voice. The cause behind his health problems is yet to be disclosed, but his performances in Las Vegas in June and a concert in Arizona in July have been canceled. Lucie added that Grimm will continue performing in August if he gets back to normal by then.

Lucie revealed that Grimm was having problems walking at one point, and she immediately took him to the ER, fearing that something was wrong with him. Lucie believed that Michael had suffered a stroke, but her thoughts turned out to be false in the end. She said that whatever was causing health issues in Michael reached his brain, following which he began talking gibberish.

Lucie said that her husband still remains in bed and will take physical therapy following his recovery. Lucie updated fans by saying that Michael is showing improvement and that he is currently sedated. She added that he is off the ventilator now.

Netizens pray for Michael Grimm's quick recovery

Michael Grimm was hospitalized for some mysterious illness, and his wife kept fans updated on his condition through Instagram. While the news went viral on social media, fans prayed for the quick recovery of Grimm in the comments section of his wife's video.

Netizens prayed for Grimm's quick recovery (Image via michaelgrimmmusic/Instagram)

Michael Grimm won America's Got Talent season 5 and headlined the AGT Tour show

Michael Grimm grew up under the guidance of his grandparents in Waveland, Mississippi. He started his career by performing at casinos and later appeared for an audition on America's Got Talent season 5.

He reached the quarterfinals and later performed in the semifinals despite suffering from dehydration-related health problems. He reached the Top 10 and was selected for the Top 4. He competed with singer Jackie Evancho in the finals and emerged as the winner in the end.

Michael joined the record label Epic Records in September 2010. In 2011, his debut album was released, which had 13 singles and sold 23,000 copies. The album also reached the 13th spot on the US Billboard 200 by June 2011.

He also performed in the following season of America's Got Talent. His victory at America's Got Talent allowed him to lead the AGT Tour Show.

He was romantically linked to Lucie Zolcerova for around three years. The duo got engaged in 2010 after Michael proposed to Lucie on The Ellen Degeneres Show, and they tied the knot in 2011 in a private wedding ceremony.

